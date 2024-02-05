Gabriel Pet Straps IPO allotment date: Gabriel Pet Straps IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, February 5). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Gabriel Pet Straps IPO allotment status on the Gabriel Pet Straps IPO registrar portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

Tuesday, February 6, those who were allotted shares will have their demat account credited. The refund process will also commence tomorrow as soon as the allotment is finalised today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd listing date is fixed for Wednesday, February 7 on BSE SME. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If you have applied for the Gabriel Pet Straps IPO, you can do a Gabriel Pet Straps IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

You can do an online Gabriel Pet Straps IPO allotment status check to find out the status of your application for the Gabriel Pet Straps IPO - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html- Gabriel Pet Straps IPO allotment link {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2 Select "Gabriel Pet Straps IPO" in company name section.

Step 3 Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4 Click at 'Search' {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Your Gabriel Pet Straps IPO will be available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

How to check Gabriel Pet Straps IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1 Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter PAN or application number.

Gabriel Pet Straps IPO subscription status Gabriel Pet Straps IPO subscription status was 246.20 times on day 3. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 122.92 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion was subscribed 361.56 times, as per data available on chittorgarh.com.

On day 2, Gabriel Pet Straps IPO subscription status was 11.64 times, and on day 1, the issue was subscribed 1.31 times.

Gabriel Pet Straps IPO GMP today Gabriel Pet Straps IPO GMP or grey market premium is +50, similar to previous three sessions. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Gabriel Pet Straps share price was indicated at ₹151 apiece, which is 49.5% higher than the IPO price of ₹101, as per investorgain.com analysts.

Based on last 12 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP points upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹50, as per investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

