Gabriel Pet Straps share price makes lukewarm debut, stock opens with 13.86% premium at ₹115 apiece on BSE SME
Gabriel Pet Straps share price listed at ₹115, 13.86% higher than issue price of ₹101. Gabriel Pet Straps IPO received positive response with subscription status of 246.20 times on day 3. Gabriel Pet Straps IPO GMP is +50, estimated listing price at ₹151, 49.5% higher than IPO price.
Gabriel Pet Straps IPO listing price today: Gabriel Pet Straps share price made a tepid debut on BSE SME today. On BSE SME, Gabriel Pet Straps share price was listed at ₹115, which is 13.86% higher than the issue price of ₹101.
