Gabriel Pet Straps IPO listing price today: Gabriel Pet Straps share price made a tepid debut on BSE SME today. On BSE SME, Gabriel Pet Straps share price was listed at ₹115, which is 13.86% higher than the issue price of ₹101.

Gabriel Pet Straps IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, January 31, and closed on Friday, February 2. Gabriel Pet Straps Limited IPO price band was set at ₹101 apiece. Gabriel Pet Straps IPO lot size consisted of 1,200 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof.

Under the "Gabriel" brand, the company produces and markets pet straps that are frequently used to package bulky items. The firm makes pet straps that range in width from 9 to 32 mm and thickness from 0.70 to 1.30 mm.

Pet straps, a product of the corporation, are made using a suitable ratio of virgin content raw materials—hot-washed pet bottle flakes—and non-virgin content raw materials—used pet strap grinding.

The company's promoters are Shah Jay Pareshbhai, Varasada Vimal Dayabhai, and Kavathiya Vivek Dharmendrabhai.

As per the company's DRHP, the company's listed peer is Vera Synthetic Limited.

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, Gabriel Pet Straps Limited's profit after tax (PAT) climbed by 1511.96% and its revenue increased by 54.93%.

Gabriel Pet Straps IPO details

Gabriel Pet Straps Limited IPO, which is worth ₹8.06 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 7,98,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. This is a completely a fresh issue, and there is no offer-for-sale component.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the issue to finance its objectives of: land acquisition; financing of the company's capital expenditure needs for the establishment of a solar power plant; repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of borrowings obtained by the company from banks, financial institutions, and non-banking financial companies; and general corporate purposes.

The registrar for the Gabriel Pet Straps IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, while the book running lead manager is Shreni Shares Limited.

Gabriel Pet Straps IPO subscription status

Gabriel Pet Straps IPO subscription status was 246.20 times on day 3. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 122.92 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion was subscribed 361.56 times, as per data available on chittorgarh.com.

On day 2, Gabriel Pet Straps IPO subscription status was 11.64 times, and on day 1 the issue was subscribed 1.31 times.

Gabriel Pet Straps IPO GMP today

Gabriel Pet Straps IPO GMP or grey market premium is +50. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Gabriel Pet Straps share price was indicated at ₹151 apiece, which is 49.5% higher than the IPO price of ₹101.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

