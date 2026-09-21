GAIL Gas begins process to appoint bankers for up to ₹3,100 crore IPO

Agnidev Bhattacharya
2 min read21 Sep 2026, 12:57 PM IST
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The IPO is part of Asset Monetisation Pipeline 2.0, which envisages stake sales in government-owned subsidiaries during FY27-FY30.
Summary
The city gas distribution company, a wholly owned subsidiary of GAIL (India) Ltd, is seeking up to four book-running lead managers, with bids expected to come in by early October.

MUMBAI: GAIL Gas Ltd has begun the process of appointing investment banks for an initial public offering (IPO) that could raise up to 3,100 crore, according to a document reviewed by Mint. The city gas distribution company, a wholly owned subsidiary of state-run GAIL (India) Ltd, is seeking up to four book-running lead managers to manage the proposed share sale.

“The company is planning on conducting a pre-bid meeting with all interested merchant bankers this week to address their queries, with bids expected to start coming in by early next month,” a person aware of the developments told Mint.

The appointed advisers will draft and file the draft red herring prospectus and final prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and stock exchanges, according to the scope of work in the document. They will also oversee the appointment and work of transaction intermediaries, including domestic and international legal counsel and registrars.

Part of a wider plan

The IPO is part of India’s Asset Monetisation Pipeline 2.0, under which government-owned companies will divest stakes in their subsidiaries between fiscal year 2027 (FY27) and FY30. The proceeds from these stake sales will be retained by the companies as monetized value.

NITI Aayog’s February report had projected the GAIL Gas IPO for FY28.

An email sent to GAIL Gas did not immediately elicit a response.

Incorporated in 2008, GAIL Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAIL and was set up to implement city gas distribution projects in the country. It currently operates CGD projects in 16 geographical areas across nine states, including Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka. It is also pursuing city gas business in Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Assam.

The company plans to acquire six geographical areas from its parent for a proposed consideration of around 1,500 crore. GAIL Gas expects the areas to have strong growth potential and to contribute to its scale of operations.

Also Read | NSE IPO looks cheap at ₹1,785 a share. Here’s the catch

“However, amid the ongoing Middle East (West Asia) conflict and the resultant reduction in LNG shipments, gas supplies to industrial customers have curtailed, which may impact industrial customers volumes in the near term,” credit rating agency India Ratings said in a 26 April note about the company. “Nevertheless, Ind-Ra expects the impact to be partly mitigated by the relatively stable and higher-margin CNG volumes, supported by priority gas allocation and continued expansion of the CNG infrastructure.”

During FY26, GAIL Gas reported turnover of 12,681 crore, up from 12,229 crore in FY25. The company and its joint ventures completed 191,000 domestic PNG connections and added 120 CNG stations during the year.

Also Read | City gas distributors’ CNG margins hinge on OMC price hike call

About the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersection of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

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