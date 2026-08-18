Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO to open on Wednesday: GMP, price band, other key details in 10 points

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO is opening for subscription on Wednesday, 19 August, and will conclude on Friday, 21 August. It is a fresh issue of 2.81 crore shares to raise 450 crore, and an OFS of 63 lakh shares, aggregating to 100 crore.

Nishant Kumar
Published18 Aug 2026, 12:26 PM IST
Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO will open for public subscription on Wednesday, 19 August.
Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO will open for public subscription on Wednesday, 19 August. (Pixabay)

Gaja Alternative Asset Management, an alternative asset management company, is set to open its initial public offering (IPO) for public subscription on Wednesday, 19 August. The book build issue of 550 crore combines a fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale (OFS).

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO is hitting the primary market at a time when the stock market is in consolidation mode amid persisting concerns over the US-Iran conflict and crude oil price volatility.

Meanwhile, grey market trends on Tuesday reflected tepid demand for the stock, signalling the stock could list at a nominal premium.

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO GMP

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO grey market premium (GMP) on Tuesday morning was 7, suggesting the stock could list at 167, a 4.4% premium over the issue price.

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO key details

1. Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO price band

The issue's price band has been set at 152 to 160 per share.

2. Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO date

The mainboard IPO is opening for subscription on Wednesday, 19 August, and will conclude on Friday, 21 August.

3. Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO size

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO is a fresh issue of 2.81 crore shares to raise 450 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 63 lakh shares, aggregating to 100 crore.

4. Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO reservation

As much as 50% of the net issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), while 15% is reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs). Retail investors have been offered 35% of the net issue.

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5. Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO lot size

The IPO lot size is 93 shares. The minimum lot size for a retail investor is one lot. With the issue's upper price band at 160, the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is 14,880. The maximum lot size for retail investors is 13 for 1,93,440.

6. Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO book-running lead managers and registrar

JM Financial Limited and IIFL Capital Services Limited are the book-running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar of the Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO.

7. Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO allotment date and listing date

As the IPO is closing on Friday, 21 August, the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on the next business day, Monday, 24 August. Successful bidders can receive the shares on Tuesday, 25 August, and those who fail to receive the allotment will receive refunds on the same day. Gaja Alternative Asset Management shares will list on the BSE and the NSE on Wednesday, 26 August.

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8. Objects of the Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO

As per the RHP, the company will use the net proceeds from the fresh issue of shares to sponsor commitments to certain existing and new funds, for repayment of the bridge loan amount, and for general corporate purposes.

9. Gaja Alternative Asset Management's business overview

Gaja Alternative Asset Management is an alternative asset management company which acts as an investment manager to India-focused funds, including category II and category I alternative investment funds and also acts as an advisor to offshore funds, which provide capital to companies in India.

10. Gaja Alternative Asset Management's financial performance

Gaja Alternative Asset Management's revenue from operations for FY24 was 95.64 crore, which increased to 122 crore in FY25 and to 135.53 crore in FY26.

Profit attributable to the owners of the company was 44.52 crore in FY24, 59.53 crore in FY25, and 79.66 crore in FY26.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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HomeMarketsIPOGaja Alternative Asset Management IPO to open on Wednesday: GMP, price band, other key details in 10 points
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