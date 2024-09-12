Gajanand International IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Gajanand International Ltd, the manufacturer of a variety of cotton, has received decent demand from investors. As the bidding period is now over, investors await the Gajanand International IPO allotment, which is expected to be finalised today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gajanand International IPO allotment date is likely today, September 12. The IPO was open for subscription from September 9 to September 11. The company is expected to finalise the basis of share allotment today.

Gajanand International IPO is an SME IPO and the equity shares of the company will be listed on NSE SME on September 16.

Applicants whose bids have been accepted, will receive Gajanand International shares in their demat accounts on September 13, while the company will initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Gajanand International IPO allotment status can be checked online through the NSE website or the official portal of IPO registrar. Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the Gajanand International IPO registrar.

Investors must follow a few simple steps to check Gajanand International IPO allotment status online. Here are steps to check Gajanand International IPO allotment status online:

Gajanand International IPO Allotment Status Online Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link -https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 2] Choose ‘Gajanand International Limited’ from the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Enter DPID/Client ID OR Application Number OR PAN

Step 4] Click on Search

Your Gajanand International IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Gajanand International IPO GMP Gajanand International IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹0. This indicates that Gajanand International shares are trading at par with their issue price in the grey market, without any premium or discount.

Considering the Gajanand International IPO GMP today and the IPO price, Gajanand International shares are estimated to be listed at ₹36 apiece, flat as compared with its IPO price of ₹36 per share.

Gajanand International IPO Details Gajanand International IPO opened for subscription on September 9, and closed on September 11. Gajanand International IPO allotment date is likely today, and the IPO listing date is September 16. Gajanand International shares will be listed on NSE SME.

Gajanand International IPO price band was fixed at ₹36 per share. The company raised ₹20.65 crore from the issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 57.36 lakh shares.

Gajanand International IPO has been subscribed 15.27 times in total. The public issue received 24.18 times subscription in the retail category and 5.79 times in the Other category.

Fast Track Finsec Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Gajanand International IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.