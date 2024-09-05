Gala Precision Engineering IPO allotment in focus today. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Gala Precision Engineering IPO allotment date: The Gala Precision Engineering IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, September 5). The investors who applied for the issue can check Gala Precision Engineering IPO allotment status in Gala Precision Engineering IPO registrar portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. The Gala Precision Engineering IPO opened for subscription on Monday, September 2, and closed on Wednesday, September 4. Gala Precision Engineering IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 201.41 times times, as per BSE data.

The initial public offering of the precision component manufacturer received overwhelming responses from investors all through the three-day bidding. Retail investors' portion was subscribed 91.95 times, while non-institutional investors' quota received 414.62 times subscription. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) part got booked 232.54 times, and the employee portion was subscribed 259.00 times.

By using the basis of allocation, investors can determine if they have been assigned shares and how many. The IPO allotment status shows the number of shares allocated. The company will begin the application process for those who did not receive shares. The selected recipients' demat accounts will receive the shares.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Friday, September 6, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Friday.

Gala Precision Engineering IPO listing date is scheduled for Monday, September 9.

If you have applied for the Gala Precision Engineering IPO, you can do a Gala Precision Engineering IPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Gala Precision Engineering IPO allotment status of your application below:

How to check Gala Precision Engineering IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Check out Link Intime India Private Ltd's website at https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html to view the IPO registrar's information.

Step 2 Select the IPO from the drop-down menu; the name will be given once the allocation process is finished.

Step 3 You can view the current status by clicking on the Application No., Demat Account, or PAN link.

Step 4 Please select either ASBA or non-ASBA for the application type.

Step 5 Please provide the details for the mode selected in Step 2.

Step 6 Remember to click the submit button once you have finished the captcha.

Also Read | Gala Precision Engineering IPO subscribed over 52 times on day 2; Latest GMP

How to check Gala Precision Engineering IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- Gala Precision Engineering IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Select 'Equity' under the 'Issue Type' section.

Step 3 From the drop-down menu under 'Issue Name', pick the IPO.

Step 4 Provide the PAN or application number.

Step 5 Confirm your identity by clicking 'I am not a Robot' and then proceed by clicking the 'Submit' button.

How to check Gala Precision Engineering IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- Gala Precision Engineering IPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3 Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Gala Precision Engineering IPO GMP today Gala Precision Engineering IPO grey market price is + 260. This indicates Gala Precision Engineering share price was trading at a premium of ₹260 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Gala Precision Engineering shares was ₹789 apiece, which is 49.15% higher than the IPO price of ₹529.

The IPO GMP has been trending upward in grey market activity over the past 11 sessions, pointing to an anticipated strong listing. According to investorgain.com experts, the lowest GMP is estimated to be ₹0 and the highest GMP is estimated to be ₹268.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.