Gala Precision Engineering IPO: Firm mobilises ₹50 crore from anchor investors; Subscription window opens on Sept 2

  • Gala Precision Engineering IPO: The precision components manufacturer's initial public offering is all set to hit the D-Street for its three-day subscription on Monday, September 2

Nikita Prasad
Published30 Aug 2024, 10:27 PM IST
Gala Precision Engineering IPO: Subscription window opens on September 2, 2024

Gala Precision Engineering IPO: Gala Precision Engineering Limited has raised 50.29 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. The precision components manufacturer's initial public offering (IPO) is all set to hit the D-Street for its three-day subscription on Monday, September 2, and will close on Wednesday, September 4.

The company informed the bourses that it allocated 9,50,586 equity shares at Rs. 529 per share on Friday, August 30, to anchor investors. Foreign and domestic Institutions that participated in the anchor round were NAV Capital Emerging Star Fund, Negen Undiscovered Value Fund, Cognizant Capital Dynamic Opportunities Fund, India Emerging Giants Fund, Finavenue Capital Trust, Chhatisgarh Investments, Gagandeep Credit, Resonance Opportunities Fund.

Gala Precision Engineering IPO Details

The IPO consists of fresh issue of up to 25,58,416 equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 6,16,000 equity shares by Promoter Group Selling Shareholders and Individual Selling Shareholders.

The Company is proposing to open its initial public offering of Equity Shares (the “Offer”) on Monday, September 2, 2024, and closes on Wednesday, September 4, 2024. The price band for the Offer has been determined at 503 – 529 per equity share.

The IPO will fetch 167.93 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 28 equity shares and in multiples of 28 equity shares thereafter.

The Offer is being made through the Book Building Process, wherein not more than 50% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation to Qualified Institutional Buyers, not less than 15% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation to Non-Institutional Bidders and not less than 35% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Bidders.

 

First Published:30 Aug 2024, 10:27 PM IST
