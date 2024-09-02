Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Gala Precision Engineering IPO subscribed 10.84 times on day 1; check GMP, subscription status, other details

Gala Precision Engineering IPO subscribed 10.84 times on day 1; check GMP, subscription status, other details

Anubhav Mukherjee

Gala Precision Engineering Limited's initial public offerings (IPO) through book-built issue opened for subscription on September 2. The public offer was oversubscribed 10.84 times, according to data collected from BSE Public issues.

Gala Precision Engineering IPO subscribed 10.84 times on day 1.

Gala Precision Engineering Limited's initial public offerings (IPO) through book-built issue opened for subscription on September 2. The public offer was oversubscribed 10.84 times. Investors bid for 2.41 crore shares compared to the 22.23 lakh shares available.

The non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed to the public issue the most, 20.72 times their allotted portion on the first day. The NII's were followed by the retail investors who subscribed to the IPO 12.17 times on top of their allotted portion. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed to the IPO 0.86 times on Day 1, according to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) IPO data.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Gala Precision Engineering IPO subscription opened on Tuesday, September 2 and closes on Wednesday, September 4. The IPO's price band has been set at 503 to 529 per equity share, with a face value of 10 per share. The public issue raised 50.29 crore from its anchor investor round. Gala Prec company has set the lot size at 28 for the issue.

Gala Precision Engineering IPO GMP today:

As of September 2, 2024, Gala Precision Engineering IPO's grey market premium (GMP) is 268. Grey market premium (GMP) is the investor's willingness to pay more on top of the issue price.

The company's price band at the upper level of 529, Gala Precision Engineering IPO estimates listing price is at 797, according to investorgain.com. The issue is expected to list at a gain of 50.66 per cent.

Gala Precision Engineering IPO details:

Gala Precision Engineering Limited is a precision components maker specialising in making springs, such as disc and strip springs (DSS), coil and spiral springs (CSS), and special fastening solutions (SFS). The company caters to clients of major OEMs and Tier-1 & Channel Partners, spanning diverse industries, including renewable energy, industrial and mobility, according to the company website.

Gala Precision Engineering IPO has reserved up to 50 per cent of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NII), and not less than 35 per cent of the public issue reserved for retail investors.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.