Gallard Steel IPO allotment date in focus today. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Gallard Steel IPO allotment status: The Gallard Steel IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, November 24). Investors who applied for the Gallard Steel IPO can check the Gallard Steel IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Ankit Consultancy Pvt Ltd.

The initial public offering opened for subscription on Wednesday, November 19 and ended on Friday, November 21. By the end of the last bidding day, the issue was driven by non-institutional investors (NIIs) (624.56 times), retail investors (351.58 times), and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) (228.48 times) witnessed good subscription numbers. Gallard Steel IPO subscription status was 375.54 times on the third day, according to chittorgarh.com

Investors can figure out their share distribution and ownership percentage by grasping the fundamentals of allocation. When reviewing the status of an IPO allocation, it's crucial to take into account the total shares on offer. If applicants do not receive shares, the company will start a refund procedure. The shares that get allocated will be credited to the individual's demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will also begin on Tuesday, November 25. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Gallard Steel IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, November 26.

How to check Gallard Steel IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? Step 1: Visit the official site of the registrar, Ankit Consultancy Private Limited. (https://www.ankitonline.com/PublicIssue/FrmPublicIssue.aspx)

Step 2: Find the section for checking IPO allotment status.

Step 3: Choose "Sita Shree Food Products IPO" from the dropdown list.

Step 4: Input your PAN number, Application Number, or DP Client ID.

Step 5: Press the search button.

How to check Gallard Steel IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Visit the allotment section on the official BSE website - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under the 'Issue Type' category.

Step 3: Pick the IPO from the drop-down menu by selecting 'Issue Name'.

Step 4: Input your application number or PAN.

Gallard Steel IPO GMP today Gallard Steel IPO GMP is ₹70. Considering the upper end of Gallard Steel IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Gallard Steel share price was indicated at ₹220 apiece, which is 46.67% higher than the IPO price of ₹150.

Based on the grey market trends over the past 12 sessions, the IPO's GMP is trending upward today, indicating an anticipated strong listing. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the highest GMP is ₹70, according to industry experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.