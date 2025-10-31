Game Changers Texfab IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online of SME IPO

Game Changers Texfab IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of supply chain orchestration company Game Changers Texfab Ltd received muted demand from investors. As the bidding period is over, investors now focus on Game Changers Texfab IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 31 October 2025.

The SME IPO was open from October 28 to 30, and Game Changers Texfab IPO allotment date is likely October 31, Friday. The IPO listing date is November 4, and Game Changers Texfab shares will be listed on BSE SME.

The company will finalise the Game Changers Texfab IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on November 3.

Investors can check Game Changers Texfab IPO allotment status through the websites of BSE and IPO registrar. Skyline Financial Services is the Game Changers Texfab IPO registrar.

In order to do Game Changers Texfab IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Game Changers Texfab IPO allotment status online.

Game Changers Texfab IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Game Changers Texfab Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Game Changers Texfab IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Game Changers Texfab IPO Allotment Status Check Skyline Financial Services Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link- https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 2] Select ‘Game Changers Texfab Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Enter DPID/Client ID Or Application Number Or PAN

Step 4] Click on ‘Search’

Your Game Changers Texfab IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Game Changers Texfab IPO GMP Today The trend for Game Changers Texfab shares in the unlisted market remains muted with no grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, Game Changers Texfab IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Game Changers Texfab shares are trading without any discount or premium to the issue price.

Game Changers Texfab IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of Game Changers Texfab shares would be ₹102 apiece, which is equal to its IPO price of ₹102 per share.

Game Changers Texfab IPO Details The public issue opened for subscription on Tuesday, October 28, and closed on Thursday, October 30. Game Changers Texfab IPO allotment date is likely today, October 31, Friday, while the IPO listing date is November 4. Game Changers Texfab shares will be listed on BSE SME.

The company raised ₹54.84 crore from the SME IPO which was entirely a fresh issue of 53.76 lakh shares. Game Changers Texfab IPO price band was set at ₹96 to ₹102 per share.

Game Changers Texfab IPO has been subscribed 1.17 times in total, according to the BSE data. The public issue has been subscribed 1.18 times in the Retail Investors category, 1.01 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment and 1.48 times in the Non-Institutional Equities (NII) category.kfin

Corpwis Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. is the Game Changers Texfab IPO registrar.