Game Changers Texfab IPO Day 2: SME IPO booked 35% so far; GMP, subscription status, other key details

Game Changers Texfab IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of supply chain orchestration company Game Changers Texfab Ltd has entered its second day of subscription period. Game Changers Texfab IPO has been witnessing lukewarm response from investors.

Advertisement

Game Changers Texfab IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, October 28, and will close on Thursday, October 30. The IPO allotment date is likely October 31, Friday, while the IPO listing date is November 4. Game Changers Texfab shares will be listed on BSE SME.

Game Changers Texfab IPO price band has been set at ₹96 to ₹102 per share. The company aims to raise ₹54.84 crore from the SME IPO which is entirely a fresh issue of 53.76 lakh shares.

Corpwis Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. is the Game Changers Texfab IPO registrar.

Game Changers Texfab IPO Subscription Status Game Changers Texfab IPO has been subscribed 35% so far, according to the BSE data at 3:25 PM. The public issue has been subscribed 60% in the Retaul Investors category, 6% in Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment and 39% in the Non-Institutional Equities (NII) category so far.

Advertisement

Game Changers Texfab IPO GMP Today Game Changers Texfab shares are commanding no grey market premium (GMP) today. According to market experts, Game Changers Texfab IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Game Changers Texfab shares are trading without any discount or premium to the issue price.

Game Changers Texfab IPO GMP today signals that the Game Changers Texfab shares are trading at ₹102 apiece in the grey market, which is equal to its IPO price of ₹102 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.