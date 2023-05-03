The initial public offering (IPO) of Indian low-cost carrier Go First now appears to be a matter of the past after the company filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings on Tuesday. The airline, backed by Wadia Group, has filed for bankruptcy before National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and suspended flights for May 3 and May 4 amid fleet issues and the shortage of funds.

The company had been planning for an IPO since 2015 but weak market sentiment and the cold response of owners on infusing funds dealt a blow to its prospects. Later, the coronavirus pandemic hit the company hard. The miseries of Go First remain unabated.

In July 2022, when things started to improve after the Omicron wave, Go First looked ready to raise ₹3,600 crore through an IPO. However, the debt-laden airline deferred its IPO plan once again as the market outlook remained hazy.

Now, analysts are of the view that the IPO looks impracticable.

"The Go First IPO game is over. The market cap they would want has already gone to IndiGo and SpiceJet," said Mohit Gulati, CIO & Managing Partner of ITI Growth Opportunities Fund.

Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura Securities underscored that Go Air had intended to raise ₹3,600 crores to meet its debt repayment and working capital requirements. However, a successful IPO requires sound business sustainability, which is presently under threat due to the operational issues faced by the airline. As a result, Go Air may not proceed with the IPO.

Along similar lines, Jyoti Prakash Gadia, Managing Director at Resurgent India- A category one merchant bank is of the view that the Go First IPO is a remote option now.

"The IPO earlier planned by Go Air is a remote option now as the investors will not like to provide any funds at the current juncture when the risks involved are very high with a lot of uncertainties. The promotors need to arrange funds from alternate sources to work out a viable resolution package," said Gadia.

Gadia highlighted on account of operational issues relating to the engine quality supplied by foreign vendors, Go Air is facing a heavy cash crunch and had to file for a voluntary resolution process under the NCLT mechanism.

"This situation can be turned around only if the creditors cooperate and a resolution package is approved. Simultaneously the technical issues need to be sorted out with the vendors to resume operations at the earliest," said Gadia.

Things will depend on how the Go First saga pans out.

The company's CEO Kaushik Khona told PTI that the airline had grounded 28 aircraft—more than half of its fleet—due to Pratt & Whitney's (P&W) failure to supply engines. Consequently, there is a financial crisis.

He stated that although the choice to initiate voluntary insolvency resolution procedures was unfortunate, it was necessary to do so in order to safeguard the company's interests.

The airline owned by the Wadia group is in talks with possible investors and looking for a strategic investor in the business.

