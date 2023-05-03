Game over! Go First IPO a thing of the past now, say experts3 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 05:18 PM IST
Go First looked ready to raise ₹3,600 crore through an IPO last July. However, the debt-laden airline deferred its IPO plan once again as the market outlook remained hazy.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Indian low-cost carrier Go First now appears to be a matter of the past after the company filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings on Tuesday. The airline, backed by Wadia Group, has filed for bankruptcy before National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and suspended flights for May 3 and May 4 amid fleet issues and the shortage of funds.
