Gandhar Oil IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal up to 40% premium
Gandhar Oil IPO GMP today: Shares of white oil maker company are available at a premium of ₹68 in grey market today, say market observers
Gandhar Oil IPO: Listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Gandhar Oil Refinery Ltd has been fixed on 30th November 2023 i.e. today. As per the information available on BSE website, Gandhar Oil share price will hit Dalal Street during Thursday deals. According to BSE notice, Gandhar Oil IPO will list on BSE and NSE in special pre-open session on BSE and NSE.
