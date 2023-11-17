Gandhar Oil IPO opens on November 22, price band set at ₹160-169 per share
Gandhar Oil IPO price band set at ₹160-169 per share, subscription from Nov 22-24. Allocation to anchor investors on Nov 21. Lot size 88 shares, multiples of 88 thereafter.
Gandhar Oil IPO price: Gandhar Oil IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹160 to ₹169 per equity share of face value of ₹2. Gandhar Oil IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, November 22, and will close on Friday, November 24. The allocation to anchor investors for Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 21.
