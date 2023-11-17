Gandhar Oil IPO opens on November 22, price band set at 160-169 per share

Gandhar Oil IPO price: Gandhar Oil IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹160 to ₹169 per equity share of face value of ₹2. Gandhar Oil IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, November 22, and will close on Friday, November 24. The allocation to anchor investors for Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The floor price is 80 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 84.50 times the face value of the equity shares. The price to earnings ratio based on restated consolidated financial information on diluted EPS for financial year 2023 at the cap price is as high as 7.11 times and at the floor price 6.73 times. Gandhar Oil IPO lot size is 88 equity shares and in multiples of 88 equity shares thereafter.

Tentatively, Gandhar Oil IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, November 30 and the company will initiate refunds on Friday, December 1, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Monday, December 4. Gandhar Oil IPO shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, December 5. If in case, the company decides to switch to T+3 norm, the dates will get preponed.

Gandhar Oil IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

Gandhar Oil IPO details Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares of up to ₹302 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up 11,756,910 equity shares of face value of ₹2 each by a promoter and others, according to

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Promoter Ramesh Babulal Parekh, Kailash Parekh, and Gulab Parekh would each sell 2,250,000 equity shares. Other selling shareholders are Green Desert Real Estate Brokers, who will offload 3,000,000 equity shares, and Denver Bldg Mat & Décor TR LLC would offer 1,000,000 equity shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The registrar for the Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd, while the book running lead managers are Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd and ICICI Securities Limited.

As per RHP, the company will be using the net proceeds from the new issue to finance the subsequent objectives: investing in Texol through a loan to finance the repayment or prepayment of a loan facility obtained by Texol from the Bank of Baroda; capital expenditure by buying equipment and doing civil work necessary for expanding the capacity of automotive oil at our Silvassa Plant; financing the company's working capital needs; and general corporate purposes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

