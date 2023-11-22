Gandhar Oil IPO opens today: GMP, price, key dates and other details in 10 points

Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Gandhar Oil Refinery Ltd has hit primary market today and it will remain open for bidding till 24th November, 2023. The white oil manufacturer has fixed Gandhar Oil IPO price at ₹160 to ₹169 per equity share. The oil maker aims to raise ₹500.69 crore from its initial public offer and it is proposed for listing on both BSE and NSE.

Meanwhile, the grey market is signaling bullish trend for Gandhar Oil IPO. According to market observers, shares of Gandhar Oil Refinery Ltd are available at a premium of ₹58 in the grey market today.

Important Gandhar Oil IPO details

1] GMP: Shares of the oil maker are available at a premium of ₹58 in the grey market today.

2] IPO date: The public issue has opened today for bidding and it will remain open till Friday this week.

3] IPO price: The white oil maker has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹160 to ₹169 per equity share.

4] Size: The company aims to raise ₹500.69 crore from its initial offer, out of which, ₹300 crore is aimed via issuance of fresh shares.

5] Lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the issue comprises 88 company shares.

6] Investment limit: A retail investor would require at least ₹14,872 ( ₹169 x 88) to apply for this public issue.

7] Allotment date: As per T+3 schedule, the probable Gandhar Oil IPO allotment date is 27th November, 2023.

8] Registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue.

9] Listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and the likely date for share listing is 29th November, 2023.

10] Should you apply or not?

Advising investors to apply for the IPO, Prathamesh Masdekar, Research Analyst at StoxBox, said, "The company has a comprehensive customer and supplier base, with a higher percentage of customers placing repeat orders due to its large product portfolio and customization. The company has posted strong financial performance in the past and is likely to sustain going forward due to its focus on expanding its product portfolio and growing overseas business. With the issue fairly valued at a P/E of 7.1x on the upper price band based on FY23 earnings, we recommend investors to subscribe to the issue from a medium to long term perspective."

Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, "The company is the largest producer of white oils in the country and reported revenues of over ₹4,000 cr for the year ended March 23. The company supplies its products to companies in the personal care, healthcare industry and performance oils. It has its plants in Maharashtra, and Sharjah in UAE. The company reported an EPS of ₹23.77 for the year ended March 23. Based on this EPS, the PE for the issue is 6.73-7.11. The PE is indeed attractive and offers scope for appreciation in the short to medium term. The company would grow in the segments where it is a significant player and better utilising its Sharjah capacity which is a new plant and yet to reach full utilisation. Further the objects of the issue include capacity expansion which would lay the roadmap for further growth as the Maharashtra plant capacity is close to being fully utilised at 95%."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.