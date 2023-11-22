Gandhar Oil IPO opens today: GMP, price, key dates and other details in 10 points
Gandhar Oil IPO GMP today: Shares of the white oil maker company are available at a premium of ₹58 on grey market today, say market observers.
Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Gandhar Oil Refinery Ltd has hit primary market today and it will remain open for bidding till 24th November, 2023. The white oil manufacturer has fixed Gandhar Oil IPO price at ₹160 to ₹169 per equity share. The oil maker aims to raise ₹500.69 crore from its initial public offer and it is proposed for listing on both BSE and NSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started