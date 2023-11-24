Gandhar Oil IPO subscribed to 18.25 times on Day 3: From GMP to brokerage views, here's all you need to know
Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO continued to receive a robust response from investors. The issue was subscribed to 18.25 times at 10:30 am on the third day of bidding, November 24, 2023. It has received bids for 37.84 crore shares against 2.07 crore shares on offer.
Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO continued to receive a robust response from investors. The issue was subscribed to 18.25 times at 10:30 am on the third day of bidding, November 24, 2023. It has received bids for 37.84 crore shares against 2.07 crore shares on offer.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started