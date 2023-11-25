Gandhar Oil IPO: What GMP, subscription status signal as focus shifts on allotment date
Gandhar Oil IPO GMP today: Shares of the white oil maker company are available at a premium of ₹77 in grey market today, say market observers
Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO: Subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of Gandhar Oil Refinery Limited eneded on Friday. In three days of bidding, Gandhar Oil IPO subscription status suggests that the book build issue received strong response by investors, especially QIBs. After closure of Gandhar Oil IPO subscription, the public issue worth ₹500.69 crore got subscribed over 64 times.
