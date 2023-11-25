comScore
Gandhar Oil IPO: What GMP, subscription status signal as focus shifts on allotment date

 Asit Manohar

Gandhar Oil IPO GMP today: Shares of the white oil maker company are available at a premium of ₹77 in grey market today, say market observers

Gandhar Oil IPO subscription status: The public issue has been subscribed over 64 times during three days of bidding from 22nd to 24th November 2023. (Photo: Courtesy company website)Premium
Gandhar Oil IPO subscription status: The public issue has been subscribed over 64 times during three days of bidding from 22nd to 24th November 2023. (Photo: Courtesy company website)

Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO: Subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of Gandhar Oil Refinery Limited eneded on Friday. In three days of bidding, Gandhar Oil IPO subscription status suggests that the book build issue received strong response by investors, especially QIBs. After closure of Gandhar Oil IPO subscription, the public issue worth 500.69 crore got subscribed over 64 times.

Meanwhile, following strong response by investors, Gandhar Oil share price has gained further momentum in unlisted stock market. According to market observers, shares of Gandhar Oil Refinery Ltd are available at a premium of 77 in grey market today.

Gandhar Oil IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Gandhar Oil IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 77, which is 5 higher from its Friday close of 72. Observers went on to add that Gandhar Oil IPO GMP has risen from around 30 per cent to 45 per cent in last one week against Gandhar Oil IPO price band of 160 to 169 per equity share. They went on to add that strong Gandhar Oil IPO subscription staus is one of the major reasons for grey market going further bullish on the book build issue.

Gandhar Oil IPO subscription status

Led by QIB investors, the book build issue got subscribed over 64 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 28.95 times. The NII portion of the public issue got subscribed 62.23 times while its QIB segment got subscribed to whopping 129 times.

Gandhar Oil IPO allotment date

In the wake of T+3 schedule, Gandhar Oil IPO listing date would be third trade session after closure of the public issue. As issue closed on Friday and Monday next week will be stock market holiday, Gandhar Oil IPO listing date is most likely on Thursday next week i.e. on 30th November 2023. So, most likely Gandhar Oil IPO allotment date is 28th November 2023 i.e. on Tuesday next week.

Gandhar Oil IPO allotment status check

Once share allocation is announced, bidders will be able to check Gandhar Oil IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar — Link Intime Private Limited. For more convenience, investors can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime portal — linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html and check Gandhar Oil IPO allotment status online.

Updated: 25 Nov 2023, 11:35 AM IST
