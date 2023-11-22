Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO opens: Check out 10 key points from RHP
Gandhar Oil IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.79 crore shares aggregating to ₹302 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.18 crore shares aggregating to ₹198.69 crore.
Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Gandhar Oil Refinery India, a prominent manufacturer of white oils, opened for subscription on November 22 with the company planning to raise ₹500.69 crore from the public offer.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started