Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO opens: GMP, subscription status, issue details, 10 key things to know before subscribing
Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO has opened for subscription today. The company is one of the top producers of white oils, with a product suite of over 440 items. It serves over 3,500 customers, including prominent Indian and international businesses.
Gandhar Oil IPO: Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO opens for subscription tomorrow (Wednesday, November 22). According to the CRISIL Report, Gandhar Oil Refinery India is one of the top producers of white oils in terms of revenue, with an increasing emphasis on the consumer and healthcare end markets. The product suite under the "Divyol" brand included over 440 items as of June 30, 2023, mostly from the lubricants, process and insulating oils (PIO), and personal care, healthcare, and performance oils (PHPO) divisions. Prominent Indian and international companies utilise our products as ingredients to make consumer, healthcare, automotive, industrial, power, tyre, and rubber end products.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started