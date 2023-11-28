Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO allotment to be finalised soon: GMP, here's how to check Gandhar Oil IPO allotment status
Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO share allotment is expected to be finalised soon. Investors can check the allotment status on the registrar's portal. Gandhar Oil IPO listing date is scheduled for November 30.
Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO allotment date: Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO share allotment is expected to be finalised soon. The investors who applied for the issue can check Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Gandhar Oil IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, November 22, and closed on Friday, November 24. On day 3, Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO subscription status was 64.07 times.
