Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO allotment date: Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO share allotment is expected to be finalised soon. The investors who applied for the issue can check Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Gandhar Oil IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, November 22, and closed on Friday, November 24. On day 3, Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO subscription status was 64.07 times.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

Gandhar Oil IPO listing date is scheduled on NSE and BSE for Thursday, November 30. Since the companies of late have been switching to T+3 norms the allotment and listing date are being preponed.

If you applied for the shares, here's how Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO allotment status can be checked.

If you have applied for the Gandhar Oil IPO, you can check your Gandhar Oil IPO allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Gandhar Oil IPO allotment status of your application below link - Gandhar Oil IPO - https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 1 Visit the above link which will take you to Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO 's registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2 Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3 Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4 Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5 Include the information for the mode you choose in Step 2.

Step 6 Click submit after filling out the captcha.

How to check Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1 Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO allotment check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check Gandhar Oil IPO allotment status on NSE Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- Gandhar Oil IPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3 Enter user name, password, and captcha code. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4 Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Gandhar Oil IPO GMP today Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +65. This indicates Gandhar Oil Refinery share price were trading at a premium of ₹65 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Gandhar Oil Refinery share price is ₹234 apiece, which is 38.46% higher than the IPO price of ₹169.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

