IPO GMP: Ganesh Consumer IPO, Atlanta Electricals IPO to Jaro Institute IPO - how much gain grey market signals?

Currently, there are nine initial public offerings available for subscription, which are Epack Prefab Technologies IPO, BMW Ventures IPO, Jain Resource Recycling IPO, Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research IPO, Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO, Anand Rathi IPO, Seshaasai Technologies IPO, Ganesh Consumer Products IPO, and Atlanta Electricals IPO.

The consistent influx of IPOs has contributed to resilient primary market activity despite global fluctuations. This surge in IPOs is expected to keep investment bankers, brokers, and market participants occupied as companies aim to take advantage of stable conditions in the secondary market and favorable investor sentiment as the festive season approaches, according to analysts.

Experts believe that September traditionally sees a high volume of activity in the IPO market. As per analysts, data collected by IPOCentral over the past seven years indicates that September ranks as the third busiest month for IPOs, following December and November.

Let's take a look at the grey market premium trends:

IPO GMP Ganesh Consumer Products IPO GMP today Ganesh Consumer Products IPO GMP today is ₹9. This indicates Ganesh Consumer Products share price was trading at a premium of ₹9 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Ganesh Consumer Products share price was indicated at ₹331 apiece, which is 2.80% higher than the IPO price of ₹322.

According to the grey market activities from the past 10 sessions, the current GMP of ₹6 indicates a downward trend. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP is ₹25, as stated by experts.

Atlanta Electricals IPO GMP today Atlanta Electricals IPO GMP today is ₹135. This indicates Atlanta Electricals share price was trading at a premium of ₹135 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Atlanta Electricals share price was indicated at ₹889 apiece, which is 17.90% higher than the IPO price of ₹754.

According to the grey market activity observed over the past eight sessions, today's IPO GMP is on an upward trend, indicating a strong listing is anticipated. The GMP has a minimum value of ₹0.00 and a maximum value of ₹144, as per expert opinions.

Seshaasai Technologies IPO GMP today Seshaasai Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹75. This indicates Seshaasai Technologies share price was trading at a premium of ₹75 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Seshaasai Technologies share price was indicated at ₹498 apiece, which is 17.73% higher than the IPO price of ₹423.

According to the grey market activities observed in the last 10 sessions, today's IPO GMP is on an upward trend, indicating a potential strong listing. Experts report that the minimum GMP stands at ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP reaches ₹115.

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP today Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP today is ₹65. This indicates Solarworld Energy Solutions share price was trading at a premium of ₹65 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Solarworld Energy Solutions share price was indicated at ₹416 apiece, which is 18.52% higher than the IPO price of ₹351.

Due to the grey market activities observed over the past week, the current IPO GMP is on the rise and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum stands at ₹68, according to specialists.

Jaro Institute IPO GMP today Jaro Institute IPO GMP today is ₹123. This indicates Jaro Institute share price were trading at a premium of ₹123 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Jaro Institute share price was indicated at ₹1,013 apiece, which is 13.82% higher than the IPO price of ₹890.

According to the activities in the grey market over the past ten sessions, today’s IPO GMP is trending upwards and is anticipated to have a solid listing. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the highest GMP stands at ₹123, as per expert opinions.

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO GMP today Epack Prefab Technologies IPO GMP is ₹20. This indicates Epack Prefab Technologies share price were trading at a premium of ₹20 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Epack Prefab Technologies share price was indicated at ₹224 apiece, which is 9.80% higher than the IPO price of ₹204.

Analysing the grey market activities from the last 10 sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend, indicating a robust listing is anticipated. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹20, as per expert opinions.

BMW Ventures IPO GMP today BMW Ventures IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹99 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

Jain Resource Recycling IPO GMP today Jain Resource Recycling IPO GMP today or grey market premium is ₹30. This indicates Jain Resource Recycling share price were trading at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Jain Resource Recycling share price was indicated at ₹262 apiece, which is 12.93% higher than the IPO price of ₹232.

According to the grey market activities observed over the past six sessions, today's IPO GMP is trending upward, indicating a promising listing. Experts report that the minimum GMP stands at ₹13.00, while the maximum reaches ₹30.

Anand Rathi IPO GMP today Anand Rathi IPO GMP today is ₹45. This indicates Anand Rathi share price were trading at a premium of ₹45 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Anand Rathi share price was indicated at ₹459 apiece, which is 10.87% higher than the IPO price of ₹414.

According to the grey market activities observed over the last 10 sessions, the present GMP ( ₹45) indicates a downward trend. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum stands at ₹70, based on expert analysis.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.