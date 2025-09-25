Ganesh Consumer Products IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of FMCG company Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd saw a decent demand. The focus now shifted towards Ganesh Consumer Products IPO allotment date, which is likely today.

The public issue was open from September 22 to 24, and the Ganesh Consumer Products IPO allotment date is likely today, 25 September 2025. The IPO listing date is September 29, and Ganesh Consumer Products shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised soon. Once the company fixes the basis of share allotment, it will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders and issue refunds to unsuccessful applicants on September 26.

Investors can check Ganesh Consumer Products IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Ganesh Consumer Products IPO registrar.

In order to check Ganesh Consumer Products IPO allotment status online, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are steps to check Ganesh Consumer Products IPO allotment status online.

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Ganesh Consumer Products Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Ganesh Consumer Products IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Ganesh Consumer Products Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Ganesh Consumer Products IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Ganesh Consumer Products Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Ganesh Consumer Products IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO GMP Today The trends for Ganesh Consumer Products shares in the unlisted market remains muted. Market experts said Ganesh Consumer Products IPO GMP today is ₹4 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Ganesh Consumer Products shares trading higher by ₹4 apiece than their issue price.

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹326 apiece, which is at a premium of 1.24% to the IPO price of ₹322 per share.

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO Key Details, Subscription Status The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from Monday, September 22, to Wednesday, September 24. Ganesh Consumer Products IPO allotment date is likely today, 25 September 2025, while the IPO listing date is September 29. Ganesh Consumer Products shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO price band was set at ₹306 to ₹322 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹408.80 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 40.37 lakh shares worth ₹130 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 86.58 lakh shares amounting to ₹278.80 crore.

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO has been subscribed 2.67 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Investors category was booked 1.15 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 4.34 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 4.18 times subscription.

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

