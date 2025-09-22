Ganesh Consumer Products IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue set to open today — Should you apply?

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO Day 1 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Ganesh Consumer Products opened today for the first time. The issue will be available for bidding till Wednesday, September 24.

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO worth ₹409 crore maiden public offering is priced at ₹306 to ₹322 per share.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹130 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 86.58 lakh shares by promoter and investor-selling shareholders, amounting to ₹279 crore at the upper price band.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used primarily for key business initiatives: ₹60 crore is earmarked for debt repayment, ₹45 crore will go towards establishing a roasted gram flour and gram flour manufacturing unit in Darjeeling, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO GMP

As of the latest update on September 22, 2025, Ganesh Consumer Products IPO grey market premium (GMP) stands at ₹10.

Given the IPO's upper price band of ₹322 per share, the estimated listing price is around ₹332. This translates to an expected gain of ₹10 per share, or approximately 3.11% over the issue price.