Ganesh Consumer Products IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue set to open today — Should you apply?

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO Day 1 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Ganesh Consumer Products opened today for the first time. The issue will be available for bidding till Wednesday, September 24.
Ganesh Consumer Products IPO worth ₹409 crore maiden public offering is priced at ₹306 to ₹322 per share.
The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹130 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 86.58 lakh shares by promoter and investor-selling shareholders, amounting to ₹279 crore at the upper price band.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used primarily for key business initiatives: ₹60 crore is earmarked for debt repayment, ₹45 crore will go towards establishing a roasted gram flour and gram flour manufacturing unit in Darjeeling, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
As of the latest update on September 22, 2025, Ganesh Consumer Products IPO grey market premium (GMP) stands at ₹10.
Given the IPO's upper price band of ₹322 per share, the estimated listing price is around ₹332. This translates to an expected gain of ₹10 per share, or approximately 3.11% over the issue price.
Please note that GMP is unofficial and speculative—it may fluctuate and doesn't guarantee actual listing performance.
Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd announced on Friday that it has raised over ₹122 crore from anchor investors ahead of its upcoming initial public offering (IPO).
According to a circular uploaded on the BSE website, the anchor round saw participation from prominent institutions including Subhkam Ventures, Bengal Finance and Investment, Saint Capital Fund, BNP Paribas Financial Markets, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, and Rajasthan Global Securities.
The company allotted 37.99 lakh equity shares to 14 anchor investors at a price of ₹324 per share, bringing the total transaction value to ₹122.33 crore.