Ganesh Consumer Products IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal muted debut of shares in stock market today

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO Listing: Ganesh Consumer Products shares are set to list in the Indian stock market today after it received its strong demand for its initial public offering (IPO). Ganesh Consumer Products IPO listing date is today, 29 September 2025.

The public issue of the FMCG company, Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd, was open from September 22 to 24, and the IPO allotment date was September 25. Ganesh Consumer Products IPO listing date is September 29, and Ganesh Consumer Products shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, September 29, 2025, the equity shares of Ganesh Consumer Products Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Monday, September 29, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Ganesh Consumer Products IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to estimate the listing price. Ganesh Consumer Products IPO GMP today is showing a muted trend. Analysts also expect a muted listing of shares.

Here’s what Ganesh Consumer Products IPO GMP today and analysts signal:

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO GMP Today Ganesh Consumer Products shares are commanding a modest premium in the grey market. Market experts said Ganesh Consumer Products IPO GMP today is ₹2 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Ganesh Consumer Products shares trading higher by ₹2 apiece than their issue price.

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO Listing Price Ganesh Consumer Products IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹324 apiece, which is at a premium of 0.62% to the IPO price of ₹322 per share.

Analysts also expect Ganesh Consumer Products IPO listing to be muted in the Indian stock market today.

“The ₹409-crore Ganesh Consumer Products IPO has evoked a more measured response compared to recent oversubscribed offerings. The grey-market premium has been modest, trading in the ₹3–9 band, indicating muted listing expectations. At the upper price band, the company’s valuation works out to around 36–37x FY25 earnings, leaving limited headroom for immediate re-rating,” said Harshal Dasani Business Head INVasset PMS.

He added that investors should expect a flattish to mildly positive listing, with long-term performance hinging on the company’s ability to diversify geographically, strengthen its brand portfolio, and maintain profitability in a competitive FMCG landscape.

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO Key Details, Subscription Status The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from Monday, September 22, to Wednesday, September 24, while the IPO allotment date was September 25. Ganesh Consumer Products IPO listing date is September 29, and Ganesh Consumer Products shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO price band was set at ₹306 to ₹322 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹408.80 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 40.37 lakh shares worth ₹130 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 86.58 lakh shares amounting to ₹278.80 crore.

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO was subscribed 2.67 times. The Retail Investors category was booked 1.15 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 4.34 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 4.18 times subscription.

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Ganesh Consumer Products IPO registrar.