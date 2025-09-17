Ganesh Consumer Products IPO: Price band set at ₹306-322 per share; check key dates, issue details, more

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹306 to ₹322 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Ganesh Consumer Products IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, September 22 and will close on Wednesday, September 24. The allocation to anchor investors for the Ganesh Consumer Products IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 19. The Ganesh Consumer Products IPO lot size is 46 equity shares and in multiples of 46 equity shares thereafter.

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Ganesh Consumer Products IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, September 25 and the company will initiate refunds on Friday, September 26, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Ganesh Consumer Products share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, September 29.

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO details The offer consists of a fresh issue amounting to ₹130 crore alongside an Offer for Sale of 86,58,333 equity shares. The funds generated from the fresh issue, totaling ₹600 million, will be used for the prepayment/repayment of some or all of the Company’s outstanding loans, with ₹450 million earmarked for financing capital expenditures to establish a roasted gram flour and gram flour production facility in Darjeeling, West Bengal, and the remaining amount will be allocated for general corporate purposes.

DAM Capital Advisors Ltd, IIFL Capital Services Ltd, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are serving as Book-Running Lead Managers, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the Offer's Registrar.

Company details Established in 2000, Ganesh Consumer Products has made a name for itself as a prominent player in the FMCG sector in eastern India, primarily recognized for its packaged wheat products including atta, maida, sooji, and dalia. Throughout the years, it has expanded its offerings to include spices, instant mixes, ethnic snacks, and specialty flours.

The flagship brand, “Ganesh,” is widely recognized in many states. Approximately 77% of the company's revenue is generated from B2C sales, while the remaining portion comes from B2B channels, the HoReCa sector (hotels, restaurants, and catering), and by-products like wheat bran.

By March 2025, the company's distribution network consisted of 28 C&F agents, 9 super stockists, and 972 distributors.

For the fiscal year 2025, Ganesh Consumer Products reported revenues of ₹855 crore, reflecting a 12% increase from the prior year, while net profit surged by 31% to reach ₹35 crore.