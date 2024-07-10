Ganesh Green Bharat IPO allotment date today: Ganesh Green Bharat IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, July 10). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Ganesh Green Bharat IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Ganesh Green Bharat IPO opened for subscription on Friday, July 5, and closed on Tuesday, July 9. Ganesh Green Bharat IPO subscription status was 229.92 times on the final day of bidding, as per data available on chittorgarh.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can check the basis of allocation to see if they have been allotted shares and if so, how many. In the IPO allotment status, the quantity of shares allotted is also shown. The corporation will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not granted shares. The allotted shares will be deposited into their demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will commence on Thursday, July 11 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day itself.

Ganesh Green Bharat IPO listing date is scheduled for Friday, July 12.

If you have applied for the Ganesh Green Bharat IPO, you can do a Ganesh Green Bharat IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd today.

Here's Ganesh Green Bharat IPO allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1: There are five links where you may view the status when you click the previously stated link.

Step 2: Open one of the five provided URLs, then select Ganesh Green Bharat IPO from the drop-down option in the "Select IPO" section.

Step 3: Choose the PAN, the Demat Account, or the Application No. to view the status.

Step 4: - If you select that option, enter the captcha code after the application number. Click "Submit."

- In case you select Demat Account, input the captcha code along with your account details. Press "Submit."

- Enter the captcha and PAN number to utilise the third option, PAN. Click "Submit."

Ganesh Green Bharat IPO details The Ganesh Green Bharat IPO, worth ₹125.23 crore, is purely an offer-for-sale of up to 6,591,000 equity shares.

The issuance proceeds will be applied to working capital needs, capital expenditures for the installation of new machinery and equipment at the plant, general business objectives, and the repayment of some existing borrowings, either in full or in part.

Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Ganesh Green Bharat IPO, while Kfin Technologies Ltd is the issue registrar.

Ganesh Green Bharat IPO GMP today Ganesh Green Bharat IPO grey market premium is +240. This indicates Ganesh Green Bharat share price were trading at a premium of ₹240 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, Ganesh Green Bharat IPO expected listing price was indicated at ₹430 apiece, which is 126.32% higher than the IPO price of ₹190.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

