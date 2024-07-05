Ganesh Green Bharat IPO sails through first day of bidding; retail, NII portion sees huge demand. Check GMP

  • Ganesh Green Bharat IPO subscriptions started on July 5 and will end on July 9, with a lot size of 600 shares and a price band of 181 to 190 per share. Retail investors must apply for a minimum of 600 shares, requiring a deposit of at least 1.14 lakh.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
First Published5 Jul 2024, 04:02 PM IST
Ganesh Green Bharat IPO set to hit the primary market on Friday, July 5. The SME IPO of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>125.23 crore with up to 6,591,000 equity shares for sale. Funds to be used for business objectives, working capital, and repayment of borrowings.
Ganesh Green Bharat IPO set to hit the primary market on Friday, July 5. The SME IPO of ₹125.23 crore with up to 6,591,000 equity shares for sale. Funds to be used for business objectives, working capital, and repayment of borrowings. (https://ganeshgreen.com/)

Ganesh Green Bharat IPO: The initial public offering of Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd began subscriptions on Friday, July 5 and will close on Tuesday, July 9. The Ganesh Green Bharat IPO has a lot size of 600 shares. The Ganesh Green Bharat IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 181 to 190 per equity share, having a face value of 10.

35% of the net issue is allocated to retail investors, 15% to the non-institutional investor (NII) sector, and 50% of the net issue is allocated to QIB. With a minimum lot size of 600 shares for an application, retail investors must deposit a minimum of 1.14 lakh. High net-worth individuals (HNIs) are required to invest a minimum of 2.28 lakh at the highest price range, which equates to two lots, or 1200 shares, in the bidding process.

Also Read: Ganesh Green Bharat IPO to kick off for subscription on July 5; price band set at 181-190 apiece

Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd is involved in the production of solar photovoltaic modules, solar system and related services, electrical contracting, and water supply scheme projects. The solar PV facility has a total installed capacity of 236.73 MW, with an additional 163.27 MW planned for development. Solar photovoltaic (PV) modules with an installed capacity of 192.72 MW are also manufactured by the company's affiliate Souraj Energy Private Ltd. The technology used in the production of solar PV modules includes monocrystalline, polycrystalline, and Topcon solar cells.

The company's listed peers, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), include Zodiac Energy Ltd (P/E of 94.15), Waaree Renewable Technologies (P/E of 131.91), and Solex Energy Ltd (PE of 133.86).

Ganesh Green Bharat Limited reported consolidated sales of 170.17 crore in addition to its 19.88 crore PAT and 34.62 crore EBITDA. 29.98% ROCE and 46.42% ROE.

Also Read: Bansal Wire IPO: GMP, subscription status, review, allotment, listing date, other details. Apply or not?

Ganesh Green Bharat IPO subscription status

Ganesh Green Bharat IPO subscription status is 9.10 times, on day 1, so far.

The retail portion was subscribed 13.64 times, and NII portion was booked 5.12 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers has been booked 4.61 times.

The company has received bids for 4,00,61,400 shares against 44,02,200 shares on offer, at 15:55 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Ganesh Green Bharat IPO details 

The Ganesh Green Bharat IPO, worth 125.23 crore, is purely an offer-for-sale of up to 6,591,000 equity shares.

The issuance proceeds will be applied to working capital needs, capital expenditures for the installation of new machinery and equipment at the plant, general business objectives, and the repayment of some existing borrowings, either in full or in part.

Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Ganesh Green Bharat IPO, while Kfin Technologies Ltd is the issue registrar.

Also Read: Nephro Care India shares list with 90% premium at 171 apiece on NSE SME

Ganesh Green Bharat IPO GMP today

Ganesh Green Bharat IPO grey market premium is +205. This indicates Ganesh Green Bharat share price were trading at a premium of 205 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, Ganesh Green Bharat IPO expected listing price was indicated at 395 apiece, which is 152.5% higher than the IPO price of 190.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO last bidding date today. Should you subscribe? Check GMP, subscription status, key dates

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:5 Jul 2024, 04:02 PM IST
HomeMarketsIPOGanesh Green Bharat IPO sails through first day of bidding; retail, NII portion sees huge demand. Check GMP

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,136.00177.00
    Chennai
    73,846.00175.00
    Delhi
    73,629.00-42.00
    Kolkata
    73,556.00-692.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue