Ganesh Infraworld IPO: The allotment for the public issue that closed for subscription on 3 December 2024 is to be finalised soon. Here are steps to check status online, GMP as focus shifts to listing

The Ganesh Infraworld IPO, which opened for subscription on November 29, 2024 and ended on December 3, 2024, is likely to list on the NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, December 6, 2024. The Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. Hence the allotments staus can be checked on the registar Link Intime India Private Ltd website or on the NSE website.

Steps to check Subscription status online The Subscription for Ganesh Infraworld can be checked on registrar Link Intime India Private Ltd website in following way

step 1- Go to IPO registrar Link Intime India Private Ltd website on this link -

Step 2] Select ‘Ganesh Infraworld’ from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu (note than the company name will appear only when allocation has been finalised)

Step 3] Select among any from Application No., Demat Account, PAN number or account number/IFSC

Step 4] Enter these details from the option selected

Step 5] click on Submit

Since tentative listnig date for Ganesh Infraworld shares on NSE SME is fixed as 6 December 2024.

Hence the investors can check details on the NSE website also

Step1- Click on link

Step 2) Log in with your username and password. ( if you are yet not registered, Sign up with all the requisite details )

Step 3) Select the company in the dropdown.

Step 4) Enter your PAN number and enter your application number.

Ganesh Infraworld IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium The grey Market Premium for Ganesh Infraworld IPO today stodd at +78. This indicates Ganesh Infraworld share price was trading at a premium of ₹78 above the issue price in the grey market, as per investorgain.com data.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Ganesh Infraworld share price is indicated at ₹161 apiece, which is 93.98% higher than the IPO price of ₹83.

The Ganeshs Infaworld IPO grey market premium (GMP) is inching upward, indicating a strong listing expectation, based on the grey market activity over the last 13 sessions. According to data from investorgain.com, the lowest GMP ever recorded is ₹9, and the highest is ₹78.