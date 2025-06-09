Ganga Bath Fittings IPO allotment in focus today; check latest GMP, 4 steps to check status

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO allotment date today: Ganga Bath Fittings IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, June 9). The investors who applied for Ganga Bath Fittings IPO can check the Ganga Bath Fittings IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, June 4, and closed on Friday, June 6. Ganga Bath Fittings IPO subscription status was 1.64 times on the final day of bidding, as per data available on chittorgarh.com

Investors can determine whether they have been allocated shares and the amount by checking the allocation basis. The quantity of shares assigned is also shown in the IPO allotment status. For those applicants who did not receive shares, the company will initiate the refund process. The shares will be credited to the demat accounts of those who are allocated shares.

The initiation of the refund process will commence on Tuesday, June 10 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day itself.

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, June 11 on the NSE SME.

If you have applied for the Ganga Bath Fittings IPO, you can do a Ganga Bath Fittings IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd today.

How to check Ganga Bath Fittings IPO allotment status on the registrar's website? Step 1: Upon clicking the provided link, you will encounter five links through which you can check the status. Here’s the link for Ganga Bath Fittings IPO allotment - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2: After accessing one of the five provided links, select Ganga Bath Fittings IPO from the dropdown menu in the "Select IPO" section.

Step 3: To verify the status, choose either the PAN, Demat Account, or the Application Number.

Step 4: - If you opt for the application number, input it along with the captcha code before clicking "Submit."

- For the Demat Account option, enter your account information together with the captcha code and then hit "Submit."

- If you choose the PAN option, provide your PAN number and the captcha before selecting "Submit."

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO GMP today Ganga Bath Fittings IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹49 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

Considering the grey market activities over the past 11 sessions, the IPO GMP is trending downward today and is anticipated to decline further. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the peak GMP stands at ₹3.50, as noted by experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

