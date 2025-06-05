Ganga Bath Fittings IPO: Issue booked 64% on the second bidding day led by QIBs, retail investors. Check GMP

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO subscription started on June 4 and ends on June 6. The price band is set at 46-49 per share. The IPO includes a fresh issue of 66,63,000 equity shares, aiming to raise 32.65 crore for various corporate purposes.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published5 Jun 2025, 12:26 PM IST
Ganga Bath Fittings IPO subscription started on June 4 and ends on June 6.
Ganga Bath Fittings IPO subscription started on June 4 and ends on June 6. (Company Website)

The subscription for the Ganga Bath Fittings IPO commenced on Wednesday, June 4 and will conclude on Friday, June 6. Ganga Bath Fittings IPO price band has been set between 46 to 49 per equity share with a face value of 10 each. Bids must be placed for a minimum of 3,000 equity shares and can be made in multiples of 3,000 equity shares thereafter.

Founded in 2018, Ganga Bath Fittings Limited produces and supplies a range of bathroom accessories, such as CP taps, showers, sanitary ware, ABS fittings, door handles, vanities, sinks, and more. The company's production facilities are equipped with technology that allows for the development and manufacturing of products that adhere to strict quality control standards set by its customers. Customized components are manufactured according to customer specifications, guaranteeing both quality and timely delivery.

The company operates a cutting-edge manufacturing facility situated in Shapar-Veraval, Gujarat. It utilizes advanced technology and a skilled workforce to achieve product excellence. As of December 2024, the company offers 250 SKUs in its GI Unit, 32 SKUs in its GBS Unit, and 150 SKUs in its GPI segment.

As per red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Hindware Home Innovation Ltd (with a P/E of -75.64), and Cera Sanitaryware Ltd (with a P/E of 36.88).

Also Read | Ganga Bath Fittings IPO opens on June 4; price band set at ₹46-49 apiece

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO Subscription Status

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO subscription status is 64%, on day 2, so far. The retail portion was subscribed 97%, and NII portion was booked 28%, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) was subscribed 2.22 times.

The company has received bids for 40,47,000 shares against 63,27,000 shares on offer, at 12:19 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO subscription status was 45% on the first bidding day.

Also Read | Vikram Solar, Shreeji Shipping, other 3 firms get SEBI go-ahead for public offer

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO details

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO consists of a fresh issue of 66,63,000 equity shares, aggregating to 32.65 crore. There's no offer for sale component.

The IPO for Ganga Bath Fittings aims to allocate the net proceeds from the offering for several purposes, including capital expenditures for the acquisition of equipment, debt repayment, financing working capital needs, and general corporate purposes.

Jawa Capital Services Private Limited serves as the book-running lead manager for the Ganga Bath Fittings IPO, whereas Kfin Technologies Limited acts as the issue's registrar.

Also Read | Sacheerome IPO opens on June 9; price band set at ₹96-102 apiece

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO GMP today

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO GMP today is +3.5. This indicates Ganga Bath Fittings share price was trading at a premium of 3.5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Ganga Bath Fittings share price is indicated at 52.5 apiece, which is 7.14% higher than the IPO price of 49.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read | HDFC Bank shares edge higher after SEBI's nod to HDB Financial Services IPO

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPOGanga Bath Fittings IPO: Issue booked 64% on the second bidding day led by QIBs, retail investors. Check GMP
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.