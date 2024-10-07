Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO: Firm raises ₹75 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue

According to the exchange filing, the company has allocated 78,95,138 equity shares at 95 per share on Monday, October 7 to anchor investors.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published7 Oct 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO opens for subscription on October 8, offering shares at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>92-95.
Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO opens for subscription on October 8, offering shares at ₹92-95.(https://garudaconstructionengineering.com/)

Garuda Construction and Engineering, on Monday, garnered 75 crore from anchor investors a day before its initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription on October 8.

According to the exchange filing, the company has allocated 78,95,138 equity shares at 95 per share on Monday, October 7 to anchor investors.

Foreign and Domestic Institutions who participated in the anchor were AG DYNAMIC FUNDS LIMITED, TRUST MUTUAL FUND – TRUST MF FLEXI CAP FUND, MAYBANK SECURITIES PTE LIMITED, NORTH STAR OPPORTUNITIES FUND VCC, RESONANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND, BRIDGE INDIA FUND, COGNIZANT CAPITAL DYNAMIC OPPORTUNITIES FUND.

Also Read | Garuda Construction IPO opens tomorrow:GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know

Out of the total allocation of 78,95,138 equity shares to the anchor investors, 10,52,685 equity shares were allocated to TRUST MUTUAL FUND – TRUST MF FLEXI CAP FUND domestic mutual fund amounting to 10 crore i.e. 13.33% of the Total Anchor Book Size.

Corpwis Advisors Private Limited is the sole book running lead manager, and Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar of the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

About Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO

The IPO consists of a fresh issuance of up to 18,300,000 equity shares, along with an offer for sale of up to 9,500,000 equity shares.

The Company plans to launch its initial public offering of Equity Shares (the "Offer") on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, and it will conclude on Thursday, October 10, 2024. The price range for the Offer has been set at 90 to 95 per equity share.

Also Read | Garuda Construction IPO: 10 key things to know from RHP before subscribing

At the upper end of the price range, the IPO is expected to raise 264.10 crore.

Investors may bid for a minimum of 157 equity shares and in multiples of 157 equity shares thereafter.

The offer will be conducted through the book-building process, with no more than 50% of the offer allocated on a proportionate basis to qualified institutional buyers, at least 15% allocated to non-institutional bidders, and a minimum of 35% reserved for retail individual bidders.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOGaruda Construction and Engineering IPO: Firm raises ₹75 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

164.30
03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
-2.45 (-1.47%)

Axis Bank share price

1,150.30
03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
-27.2 (-2.31%)

Tata Power share price

441.05
03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
-25.65 (-5.5%)

Bharat Electronics share price

267.35
03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
-9.85 (-3.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Coforge share price

7,209.00
03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
85.85 (1.21%)

Eclerx Services share price

3,030.00
03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
6.95 (0.23%)

Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

3,460.90
03:54 PM | 7 OCT 2024
-33.35 (-0.95%)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

977.25
03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
-11.7 (-1.18%)
More from 52 Week High

Rail Vikas Nigam share price

450.30
03:57 PM | 7 OCT 2024
-42.8 (-8.68%)

Jubilant Ingrevia share price

726.45
03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
-67.8 (-8.54%)

Railtel Corporation Of India share price

395.90
03:50 PM | 7 OCT 2024
-35.65 (-8.26%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

1,536.55
03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
-122.25 (-7.37%)
More from Top Losers

Finolex Industries share price

294.10
03:56 PM | 7 OCT 2024
22.45 (8.26%)

CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

758.75
03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
39.95 (5.56%)

Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

7,775.50
03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
343 (4.61%)

Blue Dart Express share price

8,650.45
03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
347.05 (4.18%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,675.00-10.00
    Chennai
    77,681.00-10.00
    Delhi
    77,833.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    77,685.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.