Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO: Issue subscribed 1.91 times on day 1; check GMP, other key details

According to stock exchange data, the issue received bids for 3,80,15,666 shares compared to the 1,99,04,862 equity shares offered, with a price range of 90-95.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published8 Oct 2024, 09:26 PM IST
Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO has fixed its price band between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>92 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95. Subscription opens on October 8 and closes on October 10.
Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO has fixed its price band between ₹92 and ₹95. Subscription opens on October 8 and closes on October 10.((https://garudaconstructionengineering.com/))

The initial public offering (IPO) of Garuda Construction and Engineering, which opened for bidding on October 8, was subscribed over 1.91 times on the first day, Tuesday.

According to stock exchange data, the issue received bids for 3,80,15,666 shares compared to the 1,99,04,862 equity shares offered, with a price range of 90-95. The retail portion was subscribed 3.43 times, while the non-institutional investors' portion saw a 1.10 times subscription.

However, the qualified institutional buyer portion was subscribed just 0.02 times. The issue opened for subscription on Tuesday, October 8 and will close on Thursday, October 10.

Also Read | Garuda Construction IPO opens today: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know

A day before the opening of the issue, Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd raised 75 crores from anchor investors. Foreign and Domestic Institutions who participated in the anchor were AG Dynamic Funds Trust Mutual Fund, Maybank Securities, North Star Opportunities Fund, Resonance Opportunities Fund, Bridge India Fund, and Cognizant Capital Dynamic Opportunities Fund.

Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO GMP

The shares of Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO is currently trading at a premium of 5 in the grey market premium, according to investorgain.com.

This means that the estimated listing price of Garuda Construction and Engineering is likely to be 100, which is 5.26 per cent higher than the IPO price of 95.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read | Garuda Construction IPO: Firm raises ₹75 crore from anchor investors

Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO details

The IPO will include a fresh issue of up to 18.3 million equity shares, along with an offer for sale of up to 9.5 million equity shares. The IPO will close for bidding on October 10.

The price band for the offer is set between 90 and 95 per share, with the IPO expected to raise 264.10 crore at the upper end of the range.

Investors can place bids for a minimum of 157 equity shares and in multiples of 157 shares thereafter. The offer will follow the book-building process, with no more than 50% allocated to qualified institutional buyers, at least 15% to non-institutional investors, and a minimum of 35% reserved for retail investors.

Corpwis Advisors Private Ltd is the sole lead manager and Link Intime India Private Ltd serves as the registrar for the issue.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 09:26 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOGaruda Construction and Engineering IPO: Issue subscribed 1.91 times on day 1; check GMP, other key details

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

159.55
03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-4.75 (-2.89%)

Bharat Electronics share price

280.20
03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
12.85 (4.81%)

Tata Motors share price

919.85
03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-8.25 (-0.89%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

126.80
03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
0.75 (0.6%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Trent share price

8,047.80
03:41 PM | 8 OCT 2024
598.35 (8.03%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

14,557.00
03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
1061.15 (7.86%)

IPCA Laboratories share price

1,536.90
03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
50.6 (3.4%)

Coforge share price

7,323.60
03:44 PM | 8 OCT 2024
115.45 (1.6%)
More from 52 Week High

NMDC share price

219.10
03:42 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-9.7 (-4.24%)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

948.70
03:28 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-33.25 (-3.39%)

SBI Life Insurance Company share price

1,732.15
03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-54.8 (-3.07%)

Tata Steel share price

159.55
03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-4.75 (-2.89%)
More from Top Losers

Varun Beverages share price

589.90
03:50 PM | 8 OCT 2024
48.1 (8.88%)

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price

228.95
03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
18.65 (8.87%)

Doms Industries share price

2,683.40
03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
214.9 (8.71%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

1,662.90
03:49 PM | 8 OCT 2024
126.35 (8.22%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,455.00-220.00
    Chennai
    77,461.00-220.00
    Delhi
    77,613.00-220.00
    Kolkata
    77,465.00-220.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.