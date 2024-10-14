Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO listing tomorrow; here’s what GMP, subscription status signal ahead of listing

  • Garuda Construction IPO listing is set for October 15. The offering was oversubscribed 7.55 times, with retail investors showing significant interest. The IPO aims to raise 264 crore for operational needs and potential acquisitions.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published14 Oct 2024, 09:06 AM IST
Garuda Construction IPO will list on October 15, following a successful subscription of 7.55 times. Shares will be credited to demat accounts today. The IPO, priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>92-95, raised <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>264 crore with strong interest from retail and institutional investors.
Garuda Construction IPO will list on October 15, following a successful subscription of 7.55 times. Shares will be credited to demat accounts today. The IPO, priced between ₹92-95, raised ₹264 crore with strong interest from retail and institutional investors.(https://garudaconstructionengineering.com/)

Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO listing date has been scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday, October 15). Garuda Construction IPO allotment was finalised on Friday, October 11. Those who have been allocated shares will receive them in their demat accounts today, Monday, October 14. Additionally, the refund process for those who have not received their shares will also be completed today.

The initial public offering of Garuda Construction and Engineering had a successful third bidding day, with strong participation from retail investors, non-institutional investors (NIIs), and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). According to BSE data, the Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO subscription status was 7.55 times on the final bidding day. The retail investors' portion was oversubscribed by 10.81 times, while the non-institutional investors' quota received a subscription of 9.03 times. The part reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.24 times.

Garuda Construction IPO subscription status was 4.10 times on the second bidding day, and 1.91 times on the first day of the issue.

The company disclosed on Monday, October 7, that it had obtained 75 crore from anchor investors. The company established a price band of 92-95 per share for its 264-crore initial public offering, which started on October 8 and concluded on October 10.

Half of the issue size was allocated to QIBs, with 35% earmarked for retail investors, and the remaining 15% for NIIs. Potential investors could bid for a minimum of 157 equity shares and in multiples of 157 equity shares thereafter.

 

The company provides extensive civil construction services for residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects, encompassing workplaces, hotels, and additional services for commercial and infrastructural projects. Civil construction involves the construction of concrete and composite steel structures and the erection of buildings for use in commerce, industry, housing, and hospitality.

 

Let's check what does Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO GMP today signal ahead of listing.

Garuda Construction IPO GMP today or grey market premium was 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of 95 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

According to grey market activities over the past 13 sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing a downward trend. The GMP ranged from 0 to 22, as stated by experts on investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

 

Garuda Construction IPO details

Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO consisted of 1.83 crore new equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 95 lakh equity shares by promoter PKH Ventures Ltd.

The funds raised from the fresh offering will be utilised to meet operational funding needs and for general business uses, including possible non-organic acquisitions.

Corpwis Advisors Private Ltd has been appointed as the exclusive book-running lead manager for the offering, with Link Intime India Private Ltd serving as the registrar.

Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO details
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

First Published:14 Oct 2024, 09:06 AM IST
