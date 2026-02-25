Gaudium IVF IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the IVF treatments major, Gaudium IVF & Women Health Ltd, received strong demand during the subscription period. As the bidding period has ended, investors now focus on Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 25 February 2026.

Gaudium IVF and Women’s Health Limited is a specialized fertility and women’s healthcare service provider operating in India, primarily focused on assisted reproductive technology (ART) and allied reproductive treatments.

The mainboard IPO was open for public subscription from February 20 to February 24. Gaudium IVF IPO allotment date is likely today, February 25, while the IPO listing date is February 27. Gaudium IVF & Women Health shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Gaudium IVF IPO allotment status will be finalised soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on February 26.

Investors can check Gaudium IVF IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. Bigshare Services is the Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO registrar.

In order to do Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Gaudium IVF allotment status online.

Gaudium IVF IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Gaudium IVF & Women Health Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Gaudium IVF IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Gaudium IVF & Women Health Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Gaudium IVF IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Gaudium IVF IPO Allotment Status Check Bigshare Services Step 1] Visit the web portal of Bigshare Services here - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

Step 2] Select ‘Gaudium IVF & Women Health Limited’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Gaudium IVF IPO GMP Today The trends for Gaudium IVF & Women Health shares in the unlisted market remains muted with no grey market premium (GMP). According to websites tracking the grey market, Gaudium IVF IPO GMP today has dropped to ₹0 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Gaudium IVF shares are trading flat at their issue price.

Gaudium IVF IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹79 apiece, which is without any premium or discount to the issue price of ₹79 per share.

Gaudium IVF IPO

Gaudium IVF IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO commenced on Friday, February 20, and concluded on Tuesday, February 24. Gaudium IVF IPO allotment date is likely today, February 25, Wednesday, and the IPO listing date is February 27, Friday. Gaudium IVF shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO price band was set at ₹75 to ₹79 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹165 crore from the public issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.14 crore equity shares worth ₹90 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 94.93 lakh shares amounting to ₹75 crore.

Gaudium IVF IPO has been subscribed 7.27 times in total, BSE data showed. The public issue was booked 7.60 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 14.05 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 1.62 times subscription.

Sarthi Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the Gaudium IVF IPO registrar.