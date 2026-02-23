Gaudium IVF IPO Day 2: Issue fully booked; GMP, subscription status, apply or not, other key details

Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatments major, Gaudium IVF & Women Health Ltd, has entered its second day of the bidding process today, 23 February 2026. Gaudium IVF IPO has been witnessing strong demand and has been fully subscribed so far.

Gaudium IVF IPO opened for public subscription on Friday, February 20, and will close on Tuesday, February 24. The IPO allotment date is likely February 25, Wednesday, while the IPO listing date is February 27, Friday. Gaudium IVF & Women Health shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO price band is set at ₹75 to ₹79 per share, and the IPO lot size is 189 shares. At the upper-end of the price band, the company aims to raise ₹165 crore from the public issue, which is a combination of fresh issue of 1.14 crore equity shares worth ₹90 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 94.93 lakh shares amounting to ₹75 crore.

The company aims to utilise the net issue proceeds towards funding capital expenditure for establishment of new IVF centers, repayment or pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding loans, and general corporate purposes.

Sarthi Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the Gaudium IVF IPO registrar.

Gaudium IVF IPO Subscription Status Gaudium IVF IPO has been subscribed 1.67 times in total so far on Tuesday, the second day of the bidding period, NSE data showed. The public issue received bids for 2.44 crore equity shares as against 1.46 crore shares on the offer.

The public issue has been subscribed 2.41 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 2.18 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 1% subscription so far, according to NSE data as at 11:15 AM.

Gaudium IVF IPO GMP Today The trends for Gaudium IVF & Women Health shares in the unlisted market remains bullish with a decent grey market premium (GMP). According to websites tracking the grey market, Gaudium IVF IPO GMP today is ₹7.5 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Gaudium IVF shares are trading higher by ₹7.5 apiece than their issue price.

Gaudium IVF IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹86.5 apiece, which is at a premium of 9.49% to the issue price of ₹79 per share.

Gaudium IVF IPO Review Gaudium IVF and Women’s Health Limited is a specialized fertility and women's healthcare service provider operating in India, primarily focused on assisted reproductive technology (ART) and allied reproductive treatments.

On the financial front, the business model is characterized by revenue visibility driven by IVF cycle volumes, relatively high gross margins inherent in ART procedures, and improving EBITDA margins as centres mature and fixed costs are absorbed over higher throughput.

“The asset-light structure supports calibrated capex intensity, better return ratios, and controlled leverage, positioning the company for sustainable cash flow generation as utilization scales. Overall, improving financial performance, scalable infrastructure, and structural industry growth drivers provide long-term growth visibility. Gaudium IVF IPO is valued at a P/E ratio of 25.3x on the upper price band based on FY25 earnings. We thus recommend a ‘Subscribe’ rating for this issue,” said BP Equities.

Gaudium IVF reported a strong turnaround, with PAT rising about 85% YoY to ₹18.3 crore in FY25. Profitability remains healthy, supported by ~40% EBITDA margins and strong ROE.