Gaudium IVF IPO Day 3: Issue booked 3x so far; here's GMP, subscription status, other key details - Apply or not?

Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO: The initial public offering of Gaudium IVF & Women Health, which opened for subscription on February 20, was subscribed over 3 times by the end of the second day of bidding.

Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO will close for bidding on Tuesday, February 24. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on February 25 (Wednesday), while the listing is tentatively scheduled for February 27 (Friday). Shares of Gaudium IVF & Women Health will debut on both the BSE and the NSE.

Gaudium IVF and Women Health Limited was established in 2009 by Dr Manika Khanna and has grown into a prominent fertility care provider in India, dedicated to supporting individuals and couples on their journey to parenthood. The company operates through a network of more than 30 centres, including seven hubs and 28 spokes.

Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO subscription status Gaudium IVF IPO was subscribed 3 times overall by Tuesday, the second day of bidding, according to data from the NSE. The issue attracted bids for 4.38 crore equity shares compared with 1.46 crore shares on offer.

The retail individual investors’ portion was subscribed 4 times, while the non-institutional investors (NII) segment saw 4.62 times subscription. Meanwhile, the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 2%.

Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO GMP today The GMP of Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO has fallen to ₹5, according to websites tracking grey market trends. The GMP indicates that the Gaudium IVF share is trading ₹5 above its issue price in the unofficial market.

Based on this trend, the estimated listing price of the Gaudium IVF IPO is around ₹84 per share, reflecting a premium of about 6.33% over the issue price of ₹79 per share.

Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO Review Brokerage firm BP Equities, while giving ‘Subscribe’ rating to the Gaudium IVF IPO, said that improving financial performance, scalable infrastructure, and structural industry growth drivers provide long-term visibility for growth.

“The asset-light structure supports calibrated capex intensity, better return ratios, and controlled leverage, positioning the company for sustainable cash flow generation as utilization scales. Overall, improving financial performance, scalable infrastructure, and structural industry growth drivers provide long-term growth visibility. Gaudium IVF IPO is valued at a P/E ratio of 25.3x on the upper price band based on FY25 earnings. We thus recommend a ‘Subscribe’ rating for this issue,” said BP Equities.

Gaudium IVF posted a sharp turnaround, with profit after tax (PAT) surging nearly 85% year-on-year to ₹18.3 crore in FY25. The company’s profitability remains robust, backed by EBITDA margins of around 40% and a strong return on equity (ROE).

According to Swastika Investmart, the valuation at the upper price band of ₹79 — translating to roughly 28–30x FY25 P/E — looks relatively expensive. The brokerage noted that the IPO may be suitable for investors with a 2–3 year investment horizon, although the pending ₹31 crore tax dispute remains an important risk factor to monitor, while assigning a ‘Subscribe’ rating to the issue.

Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO Details

View full Image Gaudium IVF IPO

The price band for the Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO has been fixed at ₹75 to ₹79 per share, with a lot size of 189 shares. At the upper end of the band, the company plans to raise ₹165 crore through the public issue, comprising a fresh issue of 1.14 crore equity shares worth ₹90 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 94.93 lakh shares aggregating ₹75 crore.

The net proceeds are intended to be used for capital expenditure related to setting up new IVF centres, repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, and general corporate purposes.

Currently, promoter Dr Manika Khanna holds a 99.32% stake in the company, which is expected to reduce to 70.73% after the IPO. The funds raised will also support the company’s growth strategy, including expansion through new IVF centres, investment in its wholly owned subsidiary EKK Global Pvt Ltd, and the launch of FMCG products.

Sarthi Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar.