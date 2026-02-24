Gaudium IVF IPO Day 3: Issue closes with over 7x bids on strong NII, retail demand. Check latest GMP and other details

Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO, which opened for bidding last week on Friday, closed on Tuesday, February 24, with a healthy response from investors.

The offer had sailed through on the second day of the bidding process. As of the close of the third day, Gaudium IVF IPO was booked 7.27 times as it garnered bids for 10,63,50,489 shares as against 1,46,20,340 shares on offer.

The non-institutional investor (NII) category was subscribed 14.05 times, while the retail individual investor (RII) portion saw a 7.60 times subscription. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment was booked 1.62 times.

Gaudium IVF IPO GMP The grey market premium for Gaudium IVF IPO has declined over the last few sessions, according to the website tracking the unofficial market. Gaudium IVF IPO GMP today is ₹3.

The current GMP for fertility services provider Gaudium IVF signals the listing price of ₹82, a premium of 3.80% over the upper end of the price band of ₹79.

Gaudium IVF IPO Details Last week, the company raised ₹49.5 crore from anchor investors ahead of the public issue. With this offering, Gaudium IVF becomes the first pure-play fertility care company to tap the public markets.

The ₹165-crore IPO's price band was fixed at ₹75–79 per share, valuing the company at around ₹575 crore. The issue comprised a fresh issue of 1.14 crore equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of nearly 95 lakh shares by promoter Manika Khanna.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to establish 19 new IVF centres across India, repay debt, and meet general corporate expenses.

Founded by Khanna, Gaudium IVF operates on a hub-and-spoke model, with seven hubs and 28 spokes across multiple states, and has positioned itself as a key player in assisted reproductive technologies in India.

On the financial front, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹70.72 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹19.13 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. This compares with revenue of ₹47.89 crore and a PAT of ₹10.31 crore in FY24.

View full Image Gaudium IVF IPO

Brokerages had largely ascribed a "subscribe" tag to Gaudium IVF IPO, amid expectations of strong growth in the segment and decent valuations to international peers. However, impending litigations on the company and promoter entity remain a key overhang, they said.

Investor focus will now shift to its allotment, which is slated to be finalised on Wednesday, February 25. Meanwhile, the listing of Gaudium IVF shares will take place on BSE and NSE on Friday, February 27.