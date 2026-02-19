Gaudium IVF IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know

Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO opens for subscription on tomorrow (Friday, February 20). Founded by Khanna, Gaudium IVF has firmly established itself as a leader in assisted reproductive technologies in India. The company employs a highly effective hub-and-spoke model, comprising seven hubs and 28 spokes across multiple states, enabling it to efficiently reach and provide services to a vast patient base.

Earlier this year, the company submitted draft papers outlining a strategic plan to issue 1.83 crore equity shares and an OFS of 25.31 lakh shares by the promoter. This latest structure demonstrates a significant increase in the promoter stake being offered to investors.

Advertisement

According to the draft papers, Gaudium IVF is set to expand into underserved regions by delivering affordable IVF services, capitalizing on the strong brand recognition attributed to its founder.

Financially, the company reported impressive revenue from operations of ₹70.72 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹19.13 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. In FY24, it achieved revenue of ₹47.89 crore, alongside a PAT of ₹10.31 crore.

Also Read | Gaudium IVF IPO: 10 key risks investors should know from the RHP

Here are the 10 key things to know about Gaudium IVF IPO Gaudium IVF IPO GMP today: Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +12. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Gaudium IVF share price was indicated at ₹91 apiece, which is 15.19% higher than the IPO price of ₹79.

Advertisement

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Gaudium IVF IPO date: Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO opens for subscription on Friday, February 20, and closes on Tuesday, February 24.

Gaudium IVF IPO price band: Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹75 to ₹79 per equity share of face value of ₹5.

Gaudium IVF IPO lot size: Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO lot size is 189 equity shares and in multiples of 189 equity shares thereafter.

Anchor investors: The allocation to anchor investors for Gaudium IVF IPO is scheduled to take place today (Thursday, February 19).

Gaudium IVF IPO details: The proposed offering clearly consists of a fresh issue of 1.14 crore equity shares, alongside a definitive offer for sale (OFS) of nearly 95 lakh equity shares by promoter Manika Khanna.

Advertisement

Also Read | Gaudium IVF sets price band in range of ₹75-79 for its IPO

Gaudium IVF IPO objectives: The proceeds from the fresh issue will decisively fund capital expenditures of ₹50 crore to establish 19 new IVF centers across India. Furthermore, ₹20 crore will be allocated to the repayment or pre-payment of certain borrowings, ensuring financial stability. This allocation also covers essential general corporate purposes.

Gaudium IVF IPO listing date and allotment details: Tentatively, Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, February 25 and the company will initiate refunds on the same day, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Thursday, February 26. Gaudium IVF shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Friday, February 27.

Advertisement

Lead Manager and Registrar of Gaudium IVF IPO: Sarthi Capital Advisors has been appointed as the sole book running lead manager for the issue, while Bigshare Services will serve as the registrar.

Gaudium IVF IPO reservation: Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.