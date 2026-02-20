Gaudium IVF IPO LIVE Updates: Issue booked 20% so far — Gaudium IVF IPO GMP signals 11% listing pop

Gaudium IVF IPO LIVE Updates: Fertility care provider Gaudium IVF and Women Health's initial public offering (IPO) kicked off today, February 20. Ahead of the offer launch, the company raised ₹49.5 crore from anchor investors last evening.
The company’s ₹165 crore IPO will close for subscription on February 24. With this issue, Gaudium IVF will become the first company in India’s fertility care sector to enter the public markets.
Gaudium IVF IPO price band has been fixed at ₹75–79 per share, valuing the company at approximately ₹575 crore. The offering comprises a fresh issue of 1.14 crore equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of nearly 95 lakh equity shares by promoter Manika Khanna.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to set up 19 new IVF centres across India, repay debt, and meet general corporate requirements.
Founded by Khanna, Gaudium IVF operates a hub-and-spoke model with seven hubs and 28 spokes across multiple states, allowing it to serve a broad patient base. The company plans to expand further into underserved regions by offering affordable IVF services and leveraging its brand recognition.
For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the company reported revenue of ₹70.72 crore and a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹19.13 crore. In FY24, it posted revenue of ₹47.89 crore and a PAT of ₹10.31 crore.
According to a circular issued on the BSE website, the anchor investors include MERU Investment Fund PCC-CELL, Sanshi Fund I, Hornbill Orchid India Fund, and Carnelian India Multi Strategy Fund. The company allotted 62,65,860 equity shares to these investors at ₹79 per share, aggregating to ₹49.5 crore.
Gaudium IVF IPO GMP today is ₹8.5. This means that shares of Gaudium IVF are trading at ₹87.5, up 10.76% over the IPO price band of ₹79. The GMP has been trending downwards. At one point, it was ₹15.
Gaudium IVF IPO shares are scheduled to list on the stock exchanges on February 27.
Watch this space for LIVE updates on Gaudium IVF IPO Day 1.
Gaudium IVF IPO was booked 20% in half hour of opening today. The NII portion was booked 18% and the retail segment 30%. QIB quota did not see any bids yet.
Gaudium IVF IPO opened for bidding on the first day today. Investors can apply for the offer till February 24.
Gaudium IVF raised ₹49.5 crore from anchor investors, ahead of the IPO launch. Gaudium IVF has allocated 62,65,860 shares to these investors at ₹79 apiece. This aggregates the transaction size to ₹49.5 crore, as per a BSE circular.
The anchor investors are – MERU Investment Fund PCC-CELL, Sanshi Fund I, Hornbill Orchid India Fund and Carnelian India Multi Strategy Fund.
Gaudium IVF IPO GMP today is ₹8.5. This means that shares of Gaudium IVF are trading at ₹87.5, up 10.76% over the IPO price band of ₹79. The GMP has been trending downwards. At one point, it was ₹15.
Gaudium IVF IPO shares are scheduled to list on the stock exchanges on February 27.
Gaudium IVF IPO opens for subscription today, looking to raise ₹165 crore at the upper end of the price band. The offer will close for bidding on February 24.