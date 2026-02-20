Mint Market
Subscribe

Gaudium IVF IPO LIVE Updates: Issue booked 20% so far — Gaudium IVF IPO GMP signals 11% listing pop

Gaudium IVF IPO LIVE Updates: Gaudium IVF IPO price band has been fixed at 75–79 per share, valuing the company at approximately 575 crore. Gaudium IVF IPO GMP today signals 11% listing pop.

Saloni Goel
Updated20 Feb 2026, 10:35:10 AM IST
Advertisement
Gaudium IVF IPO shares are scheduled to list on the stock exchanges on February 27.
Gaudium IVF IPO shares are scheduled to list on the stock exchanges on February 27.

Gaudium IVF IPO LIVE Updates: Fertility care provider Gaudium IVF and Women Health's initial public offering (IPO) kicked off today, February 20. Ahead of the offer launch, the company raised 49.5 crore from anchor investors last evening.

The company’s 165 crore IPO will close for subscription on February 24. With this issue, Gaudium IVF will become the first company in India’s fertility care sector to enter the public markets.

Gaudium IVF IPO Details

Gaudium IVF IPO price band has been fixed at 75–79 per share, valuing the company at approximately 575 crore. The offering comprises a fresh issue of 1.14 crore equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of nearly 95 lakh equity shares by promoter Manika Khanna.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to set up 19 new IVF centres across India, repay debt, and meet general corporate requirements.

Founded by Khanna, Gaudium IVF operates a hub-and-spoke model with seven hubs and 28 spokes across multiple states, allowing it to serve a broad patient base. The company plans to expand further into underserved regions by offering affordable IVF services and leveraging its brand recognition.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the company reported revenue of 70.72 crore and a Profit After Tax (PAT) of 19.13 crore. In FY24, it posted revenue of 47.89 crore and a PAT of 10.31 crore.

Gaudium IVF IPO anchor details

According to a circular issued on the BSE website, the anchor investors include MERU Investment Fund PCC-CELL, Sanshi Fund I, Hornbill Orchid India Fund, and Carnelian India Multi Strategy Fund. The company allotted 62,65,860 equity shares to these investors at 79 per share, aggregating to 49.5 crore.

Gaudium IVF IPO GMP today

Gaudium IVF IPO GMP today is 8.5. This means that shares of Gaudium IVF are trading at 87.5, up 10.76% over the IPO price band of 79. The GMP has been trending downwards. At one point, it was 15.

Gaudium IVF IPO shares are scheduled to list on the stock exchanges on February 27.

Watch this space for LIVE updates on Gaudium IVF IPO Day 1.

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
20 Feb 2026, 10:35:09 AM IST

Gaudium IVF IPO LIVE Updates: Issue booked 20% in 30 mins

Gaudium IVF IPO was booked 20% in half hour of opening today. The NII portion was booked 18% and the retail segment 30%. QIB quota did not see any bids yet.

20 Feb 2026, 10:16:54 AM IST

Gaudium IVF IPO LIVE Updates: Offer details at a glance

Gaudium IVF IPO
20 Feb 2026, 10:02:03 AM IST

Gaudium IVF IPO LIVE Updates: IPO opens for bidding on first day

Gaudium IVF IPO opened for bidding on the first day today. Investors can apply for the offer till February 24.

20 Feb 2026, 09:52:47 AM IST

Gaudium IVF IPO LIVE Updates: Who all participated in Gaudium IVF IPO anchor book? Check here

Gaudium IVF raised 49.5 crore from anchor investors, ahead of the IPO launch. Gaudium IVF has allocated 62,65,860 shares to these investors at 79 apiece. This aggregates the transaction size to 49.5 crore, as per a BSE circular.

The anchor investors are – MERU Investment Fund PCC-CELL, Sanshi Fund I, Hornbill Orchid India Fund and Carnelian India Multi Strategy Fund.

Advertisement
20 Feb 2026, 09:51:10 AM IST

Gaudium IVF IPO LIVE Updates: Gaudium IVF IPO GMP signals 11% listing pop

Gaudium IVF IPO GMP today is 8.5. This means that shares of Gaudium IVF are trading at 87.5, up 10.76% over the IPO price band of 79. The GMP has been trending downwards. At one point, it was 15.

Gaudium IVF IPO shares are scheduled to list on the stock exchanges on February 27.

20 Feb 2026, 09:40:13 AM IST

Gaudium IVF IPO LIVE Updates: Offer kicks off for bidding today

Gaudium IVF IPO opens for subscription today, looking to raise 165 crore at the upper end of the price band. The offer will close for bidding on February 24.

IPOIPO SubscriptionIPOsInitial Public Offerings
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsIPOGaudium IVF IPO LIVE Updates: Issue booked 20% so far — Gaudium IVF IPO GMP signals 11% listing pop
Read Next Story