Gaudium IVF IPO LIVE Updates: Issue booked 20% so far — Gaudium IVF IPO GMP signals 11% listing pop

Gaudium IVF IPO LIVE Updates: Fertility care provider Gaudium IVF and Women Health's initial public offering (IPO) kicked off today, February 20. Ahead of the offer launch, the company raised ₹49.5 crore from anchor investors last evening.

The company’s ₹165 crore IPO will close for subscription on February 24. With this issue, Gaudium IVF will become the first company in India’s fertility care sector to enter the public markets.

Gaudium IVF IPO Details

Gaudium IVF IPO price band has been fixed at ₹75–79 per share, valuing the company at approximately ₹575 crore. The offering comprises a fresh issue of 1.14 crore equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of nearly 95 lakh equity shares by promoter Manika Khanna.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to set up 19 new IVF centres across India, repay debt, and meet general corporate requirements.

Founded by Khanna, Gaudium IVF operates a hub-and-spoke model with seven hubs and 28 spokes across multiple states, allowing it to serve a broad patient base. The company plans to expand further into underserved regions by offering affordable IVF services and leveraging its brand recognition.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the company reported revenue of ₹70.72 crore and a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹19.13 crore. In FY24, it posted revenue of ₹47.89 crore and a PAT of ₹10.31 crore.

Gaudium IVF IPO anchor details

According to a circular issued on the BSE website, the anchor investors include MERU Investment Fund PCC-CELL, Sanshi Fund I, Hornbill Orchid India Fund, and Carnelian India Multi Strategy Fund. The company allotted 62,65,860 equity shares to these investors at ₹79 per share, aggregating to ₹49.5 crore.

Gaudium IVF IPO GMP today

Gaudium IVF IPO GMP today is ₹8.5. This means that shares of Gaudium IVF are trading at ₹87.5, up 10.76% over the IPO price band of ₹79. The GMP has been trending downwards. At one point, it was ₹15.

Gaudium IVF IPO shares are scheduled to list on the stock exchanges on February 27.

Watch this space for LIVE updates on Gaudium IVF IPO Day 1.