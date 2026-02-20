Gaudium IVF IPO: Issue subscribed 0.90 times on Day 1; retail portion fully booked, GMP signals healthy debut

Gaudium IVF and Women Health IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Gaudium IVF and Women Health, which opened for subscription today, February 20, received a healthy response from investors.

By the end of the day, the issue was subscribed 0.90 times, with 1.27 crore shares bid for against the 1.46 crore shares on offer, as per the exchange data.

The retail and NII segments showed strong interest in the issue, with their portions booked 1.36 times and 0.90 times, respectively. The QIB segment has not yet opened for bidding.

Gaudium IVF and Women Health IPO details The company is looking to raise ₹165 crore through the bidding period between February 20 and 23, offering shares in the price band of ₹75–79 apiece.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.13 crore equity shares, along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 94.93 lakh shares by promoter and founder Dr Manika Khanna.

Dr Manika Khanna currently holds a 99.32% stake in the company. Post the IPO, her shareholding will decline to 70.73%. The proceeds from the IPO will be used to support the company’s expansion strategy, including setting up new IVF centers, investing in its wholly owned subsidiary EKK Global Pvt Ltd, and launching FMCG products.

A portion of the funds will also be allocated toward working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

The allotment is expected to be finalised on February 25, 2026. Shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders on February 26, while refunds will be issued to non-allottees. The IPO is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on February 27, 2026.

Sarthi Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is acting as the registrar.

The GMP of Gaudium IVF and Women Health, as of today, was ₹8.5 per share, indicating that the stock might list at ₹87.5, which is 10.7% higher than the upper end of the issue price.

About Gaudium IVF and Women Health Gaudium IVF and Women Health Limited was founded in 2009 by Dr Manika Khanna. The company is a leading fertility care provider in India, focused on helping individuals and couples achieve parenthood. Gaudium operates across over 30 locations, comprising 7 hubs and 28 spokes.

