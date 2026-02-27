Gaudium IVF IPO listing date today. GMP, experts suggest muted debut of shares in stock market today

Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO Listing: The equity shares of Gaudium IVF & Women Health Ltd will be listed in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering received strong demand. Gaudium IVF IPO listing date is today, 27 February 2026, Friday.

The public issue of the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatments major was open for public subscription from February 20 to 24, and the IPO allotment date was February 25. Gaudium IVF IPO listing date is today, February 27, and the shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Friday, February 27, 2026, the equity shares of Gaudium IVF and Women Health Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘T’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Gaudium IVF and Women Health shares will be in the Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days.

Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Friday, February 27, 2026, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of Gaudium IVF IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price. Gaudium IVF IPO GMP today and analysts signal a muted listing of shares.

Here’s what Gaudium IVF IPO GMP today signals:

Gaudium IVF IPO GMP Today Gaudium IVF & Women Health shares are not commanding any premium or discount in the unlisted market. According to websites tracking the grey market, Gaudium IVF IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Gaudium IVF shares are trading equal to their issue price, without any premium or discount.

Gaudium IVF IPO Listing Price Gaudium IVF IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹79 apiece, which is at par to the issue price of ₹79 per share.

Analysts also expect Gaudium IVF & Women Health shares to see a muted listing in the Indian stock market today.

Gaudium IVF IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for Gaudium IVF IPO began on Friday, February 20, and closed on Tuesday, February 24. The IPO allotment date was February 25, Wednesday, while Gaudium IVF IPO listing date is today, February 27, Friday. Gaudium IVF & Women Health shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO price band was set at ₹75 to ₹79 per share. The company raised ₹165 crore from the public issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.14 crore equity shares worth ₹90 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 94.93 lakh shares amounting to ₹75 crore.

Gaudium IVF IPO was subscribed 7.27 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 7.60 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 14.05 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 1.62 times subscription.