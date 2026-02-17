Gaudium IVF sets price band in range of ₹75-79 for its IPO: Check GMP, key dates, and other details

Gaudium IVF IPO: Fertility services provider Gaudium IVF and Women Health has fixed the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) in the range of ₹75 to ₹79 per share. The company, which will open for subscription on Friday, February 20, 2026, will be the first-ever fertility services company to make a stock market debut in India. The public issue will close on February 24.

Meanwhile, the company has also fixed the lot size at 189 equity shares per application. At the upper price band, retail investors would need to invest a minimum of ₹14,931 to apply for one lot of 189 shares.

Gaudium IVF IPO Details The ₹165 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 11.3 million equity shares aggregating up to ₹90 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 9.49 million equity shares amounting to ₹75 crore. Under the OFS component, promoter Manika Khanna is the selling shareholder.

The anchor book for the IPO will open for a single day on February 18. Meanwhile, the company is scheduled to finalise the IPO allotment on February 25, while shares of Gaudium IVF & Women Health are expected to list on both the exchanges BSE and NSE on February 27.

The company had refiled its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in September 2025, which subsequently received regulatory approval in January 2026.

The grey market premium (GMP) for the Gaudium IVF IPO is muted at ₹0 today, indicating the stock is likely to list at its issue price of ₹165.

As per the RHP, the company plans to utilise ₹50 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue towards capital expenditure for setting up new IVF centres. A further ₹20 crore will be deployed towards the repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

“Our company believes that listing will enhance our corporate image, strengthen our brand name and create a public market for its equity shares in India. It will also make future financing easier and more affordable in the event of expansion or diversification,” Gaudium IVF stated in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

Bigshare Services has been appointed as the registrar to the issue, while Sarthi Capital Advisors is acting as the sole book-running lead manager.

About Gaudium IVF Gaudium IVF and Women Health is engaged in providing in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments in India. The company operates across more than 30 locations, comprising 7 hubs (centres) and 28 spokes. It caters to patients from several countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Kenya, South Africa, and Oman. Its service portfolio includes specialised fertility treatments such as IVF, Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) and ovulation induction. The company has centres in major cities, with two facilities in Delhi, and one each in Mumbai, Ludhiana, Srinagar, Patna and Bangalore, ensuring wide geographic coverage across India.