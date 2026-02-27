Gaudium IVF Share Price LIVE: GMP hints flat listing in stock market today

Gaudium IVF Share Price LIVE: Gaudium IVF & Women Health will debut into the Indian stock market today, February 27 following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). The public issue, valued at ₹165 crores, was open for subscription from February 20 to February 24.

Gaudium IVF IPO GMP today is ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹79 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Gaudium IVF IPO allotment status was finalised on February 25, and today marks Gaudium IVF IPO listing. Gaudium IVF shares will be available on both the exchanges, BSE and NSE.

According to a circular from BSE, Gaudium IVF and Women Health Limited will be listed and allowed to trade on the Exchange under the 'T' Group of Securities.

Founded by Khanna, Gaudium IVF has positioned itself as a leader in assisted reproductive technologies within India. The organization functions using a hub-and-spoke model, consisting of seven hubs and 28 spokes in various states.

In terms of finances, the company reported operational revenue of ₹70.72 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹19.13 crore for the financial year ending on March 31, 2025. For FY24, the revenue was ₹47.89 crore, with a PAT of ₹10.31 crore.

Gaudium IVF IPO price band was fixed in the range of ₹75 to ₹79 per equity share of the face value of ₹5. Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

(Stay tuned for more updates)