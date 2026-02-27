Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO listing: Shares debut at a premium, erase gains amid stock market weakness

Gaudium IVF and Women Health IPO listing: Gaudium IVF and Women Health shares debuted at a modest premium on the BSE and the NSE on Friday, February 27. However, the stock failed to hold gains amid weak stock market sentiment.

Gaudium IVF shares opened at ₹83 on the BSE, up 5% with respect to its issue price of ₹79. However, it erased gains to hit the day's low of ₹79.05.

On the NSE, too, Gaudium IVF share price debuted at ₹83 and erased gains to drop to ₹80.

Around 10:30 am, the stock was trading at ₹80.75 on the BSE and at ₹80.50 on the NSE.

The listing was slightly better than what the grey markets were expecting. According to grey market sources, the last grey market premium (GMP) of Gaudium IVF was nil, which suggested the stock could have listed at par with the issue price.

Meanwhile, the Indian stock market witnessed strong selling in the morning session on Friday. The Sensex declined over 550 points, while the Nifty 50 slipped below 25,300, falling 0.80% in the morning session.

Gaudium IVF IPO details The ₹165 crore IPO opened for public subscription on Friday, February 20, and concluded on Tuesday, February 24, with an overall subscription of 7 times. It was booked 7.60 times in the retail category and 14.05 times in the non-institutional investors (NII) segment. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received a subscription of 1.62 times.

Priced at ₹79 per share, the issue was a combination of a fresh issue of 1,13,92,500 shares for ₹90 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 94,93,700 shares for ₹75 crore.

Sarthi Capital Advisors Private Limited was the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Private Limited was the registrar of the issue.

The company is engaged in IVF treatment in India and has grown into several states with a hub-and-spoke model over the years.

The company has a PAN-India presence, operating at 30+ locations, which comprises 7 hubs (centres) and 28 spokes (the company has entered into a strategic alliance with a spoke.

Its main centers (hubs) are located in major cities of which two centers are located in Delhi (Janakpuri and Kailash Colony), one center in Maharashtra (Mumbai - Khar West), one center in Punjab (Ludhiana), one center in Jammu & Kashmir (Srinagar), one center in Bihar (Patna) and one center in Karnataka (Bangalore), to cater potential locations across India.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar