GB Logistics IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, 5 steps to check status

GB Logistics IPO allotment date: GB Logistics Commerce IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, January 29). The investors who applied for the issue can check the GB Logistics IPO allotment status on the GB Logistics Commerce IPO registrar's portal, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd. On the final day, GB Logistics IPO subscription status was 184.64 times, as per chittorgarh.

Investors can easily determine whether they have been allotted shares in an IPO by checking the basis of allocation. The specific number of shares assigned to each applicant is typically listed in the IPO allotment status. For those who were not awarded shares, the company will initiate the refund process. Shares that are granted will be credited directly to the investors' demat accounts.

The demat account of individuals who received shares will be credited on Thursday, January 30. As soon as the allotment is finalised today, the refund procedure will likewise start tomorrow.

GB Logistics IPO listing date is fixed for Friday, January 31 on BSE SME.

If you have applied for the IPO, you can check your GB Logistics IPO allotment status today on the website of the IPO registrar, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd. GB Logistics Commerce IPO alloment link - https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

Step 1 To view the GB Logistics IPO 's registrar, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd, please click the following link.

Step 2 In this dropdown, the IPOs that are active will be shown first, followed by those that are administered by the registrar but are not yet live. The GB Logistics IPO allotment status will be finalised, though, so you can check it online.

Step 3 Next, using the drop-down option, choose GB Logistics Commerce IPO as the firm. In this case, the data is available on the registrar's website as of late today.

Step 4 With the following IDs, you may verify the IPO's allocation status.

Income Tax Permanent Account Number (PAN) - You can use your assigned Income Tax PAN number to monitor the status of your application. After choosing PAN from the dropdown menu, input your 10-digit alphanumeric PAN number. Once you have entered the PAN, click on the "Submit" button.

Application number or CAF number: Additionally, you can check the allocation status by entering your application number or CAF number. Click "Search" after you have inputted the application or CAF number. Upon finishing the IPO application process, you received an acknowledgment document. Enter the application exactly as it appears on that document to retrieve the information regarding the shares allotted to you in the IPO by clicking the "Submit" button.

Beneficiary ID: You can also utilise the beneficiary ID linked to your demat account. Following that, you need to input the client ID and depository participant (DP) IDs as one continuous string. While the CDSL string consists of numbers only, the NSDL string includes both letters and numbers. Make sure to enter the DP ID and customer ID precisely as they are shown. Your client ID and DP can be found in both the account statement and the online DP statement. Finally, click the "Submit" button.

GB Logistics Commerce IPO GMP today GB Logistics IPO GMP today is +30. This indicates GB Logistics share price were trading at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, GB Logistics IPO expected listing price was indicated at ₹132 apiece, which is 29.41% higher than the IPO price of ₹102.

Grey market activity over the prior 13 sessions indicates that today's IPO GMP is positive and anticipates a successful listing. According to an expert on investorgain.com, the lowest GMP is ₹0 and the highest is ₹30.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.