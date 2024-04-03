GConnect Logitech and Supply Chain IPO: Stock lists at ₹42, a 5% premium to issue price
GConnect Logitech and Supply Chain made a decent debut on the bourses today, April 3, 2024. On BSE SME, GConnect Logitech and Supply Chain share price was listed at ₹42 per share, 5 percent higher than the issue price of ₹40.
