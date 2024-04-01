GConnect Logitech IPO allotment date likely today; GMP, steps to check allotment status online
Investors can check their GConnect Logitech IPO allotment status online on the BSE website or on the portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the GConnect Logitech IPO registrar.
GConnect Logitech IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of logistics services company GConnect Logitech Ltd received strong demand from investors. As the GConnect Logitech IPO subscription period has ended, investors will now watch out for GConnect Logitech IPO allotment status.
